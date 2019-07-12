Log in
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC

(BTR)
Bonterra Files Technical Reports - Mineral Resource Estimates, for Its Gold Deposits in the Urban Barry Camp, Quebec

07/12/2019 | 08:35am EDT

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2019) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed two technical reports prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43‐101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"); the technical report titled "Technical Report on the Moroy Project - Mineral Resources Estimate, Desmaraiville, Quebec" and, the technical report titled, "Technical Report on the Resource Estimates for the Barry and Gladiator Deposits, Urban Barry Property, East of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec", both prepared by SGS Canada Inc., having an effective date of May 6, 2019 and supporting the disclosure made by the Company in its May 28, 2019 press release (the "Press Release") announcing a mineral resource estimates for its gold deposits in the Urban Barry Camp, Quebec. There are no material differences in the technical reports from the information disclosed in the Press Release.

The technical reports are available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.SEDAR.com).

Qualified Persons

The technical reports were prepared by independent "qualified persons" as defined by NI 43-101, Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P. Geo., and Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, B.Sc., géo., both of SGS Geological Services Inc.

Pascal Hamelin, ing., P.Eng., VP Operations for Bonterra is a qualified person and has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Interim Chief Executive Officer: Greg Gibson
819-825-8678 | ir@btrgold.com

2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val-d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9
819-825-8678 | Website: www.btrgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Bonterra cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Bonterra nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46235


© Newsfilecorp 2019
