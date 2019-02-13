Bonterra Resources : Board Changes

VAL D'OR, QC, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BTR, OTCQX: BONXF, FSE: 9BR1) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") announces the resignation of Mr. Robert Gagnon, effective immediately, from the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors and management would like to thank Robert for his contribution to the Company during the course of the last six years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Greg Gibson, Interim CEO

Bonterra Resources Inc.

