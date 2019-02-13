Log in
Bonterra Resources : Board Changes

02/13/2019 | 07:06pm EST

VAL D'OR, QC, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BTR, OTCQX: BONXF, FSE: 9BR1) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") announces the resignation of Mr. Robert Gagnon, effective immediately, from the Board of Directors.

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CNW Group/Bonterra Resources Inc.)

The Board of Directors and management would like to thank Robert for his contribution to the Company during the course of the last six years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Greg Gibson, Interim CEO
Bonterra Resources Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on Bonterra's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to Bonterra's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Bonterra's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in input costs; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labour relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Bonterra disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bonterra-resources---board-changes-300795449.html

SOURCE Bonterra Resources Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
