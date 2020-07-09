Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Bonterra Resources Inc.    BTR   CA09852X7018

BONTERRA RESOURCES INC.

(BTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bonterra Resources : Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report - 2019 Final Download

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:03am EDT

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entities May Insert Their Brand/Logo here

Reporting Entity Name

Bonterra Resources Inc.

Reporting Year

From

2019-06-01

To:

2019-12-31

Date submitted

2020-07-03

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E976433

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included(optional field)

Metanor Resources Inc.

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Johnny Oliveira

Date

2020-07-03

Position Title

CFO

2019-06-01

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting YearReporting Entity NameReporting Entity ESTMAIdentification NumberSubsidiary Reporting Entities (ifnecessary)

From:

2019-12-31

Bonterra Resources Inc.

Currency of the Report

CADE976433

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2019-06-01

To:

2019-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Bonterra Resources Inc.

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E976433

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure Improvement Payments

Total Amount paid by

Project

Notes23

Canada

Bachelor Mine

2,000,000

2,000,000

Taxes for 2015 to 2018 plus interest on such taxes.

Additional Notes3:

  • 1Enter the project that the payment is attributed to. Some payments may not be attributable to a specific project, and do not need to be disclosed in the "Payments by Project" table.

  • 2When payments are made in-kind, the notes field must highlight which payment includes in-kind contributions and the method for calculating the value of the payment.

  • 3Any payments made in currencies other than the report currency must be identified. The Reporting Entity may use the "Additional Notes" row or the "Notes" column to identify any payments that are converted, along with the exchange rate and primary method used for currency conversions.

Disclaimer

BonTerra Resources Inc. published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 15:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BONTERRA RESOURCES INC.
11:03aBONTERRA RESOURCES : Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report..
PU
07/07Bonterra Announces Changes to the Board of Directors and Granting of Stock Op..
NE
07/03BONTERRA RESOURCES : Provides a Corporate Update
PU
07/02Bonterra Announces Changes to the Board of Directors
NE
06/30Bonterra Provides a Corporate Update
NE
06/01BONTERRA RESOURCES : Postpones Filing of Interim Financial Statements and MD&A
AQ
04/24Bonterra Intersects 13.76 g/t Au Over 4.5 Metres at Gladiator
NE
04/21Bonterra Provides Corporate update
NE
04/02Bonterra Intersects 18.26 g/t Au Over 1.7 metres at Gladiator
NE
04/01Bonterra Intersects 7.35 Grams Per Tonne Au Over 8.35 Metres at Barry
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -30,1 M -22,3 M -22,3 M
Net cash 2019 17,6 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,32x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 102 M 75,5 M 75,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart BONTERRA RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Bonterra Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BONTERRA RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,40 CAD
Last Close Price 1,32 CAD
Spread / Highest target 158%
Spread / Average Target 158%
Spread / Lowest Target 158%
Managers
NameTitle
Cesar N. Gonzalez Chairman
Peter Alastair Ball Vice President-Operations
Johnny Oliveira Chief Financial Officer
Allan J. Folk Independent Director & VP-Investor Relations
Christina Sylvia Jean Ouellette Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC.-35.56%83
NEWMONT CORPORATION43.77%50 908
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION52.45%48 274
POLYUS81.80%24 274
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.64.05%20 320
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED9.49%18 808
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group