Bonterra Resources : Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report - 2019 Final Download

|
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
|
Reporting Entities May Insert Their Brand/Logo here
|
Reporting Entity Name
|
Bonterra Resources Inc.
|
Reporting Year
|
From
|
2019-06-01
|
To:
|
2019-12-31
|
Date submitted
|
2020-07-03
|
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
|
E976433
|
Original Submission
|
Amended Report
|
Other Subsidiaries Included(optional field)
|
Metanor Resources Inc.
|
Not Consolidated
|
Not Substituted
|
Attestation by Reporting Entity
|
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
|
|
|
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
|
Johnny Oliveira
|
Date
|
2020-07-03
|
Position Title
|
CFO
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting YearReporting Entity NameReporting Entity ESTMAIdentification NumberSubsidiary Reporting Entities (ifnecessary)
From:
2019-12-31
Bonterra Resources Inc.
Currency of the Report
CADE976433
|
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
|
Reporting Year
|
From:
|
2019-06-01
|
To:
|
2019-12-31
|
Reporting Entity Name
|
Bonterra Resources Inc.
|
Currency of the Report
|
CAD
|
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
|
E976433
|
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)
|
Payments by Project
|
Country
|
Project Name1
|
Taxes
|
Royalties
|
Fees
|
Production Entitlements
|
Bonuses
|
Dividends
|
Infrastructure Improvement Payments
|
Total Amount paid by
Project
|
Notes23
|
Canada
|
Bachelor Mine
|
2,000,000
|
2,000,000
|
Taxes for 2015 to 2018 plus interest on such taxes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional Notes3:
-
1Enter the project that the payment is attributed to. Some payments may not be attributable to a specific project, and do not need to be disclosed in the "Payments by Project" table.
-
2When payments are made in-kind, the notes field must highlight which payment includes in-kind contributions and the method for calculating the value of the payment.
-
3Any payments made in currencies other than the report currency must be identified. The Reporting Entity may use the "Additional Notes" row or the "Notes" column to identify any payments that are converted, along with the exchange rate and primary method used for currency conversions.
Disclaimer
BonTerra Resources Inc. published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 15:02:07 UTC