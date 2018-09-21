BonTerra Resources : Receives Final Court Approval of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("Bonterra") (TSX-V:BTR, US:BONXF, FSE:9BR1) is pleased to announce that it has received today a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in respect of its previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Bonterra Arrangement". The Bonterra Arrangement, which involves spinning out of certain assets of Bonterra to Gatling Exploration Inc. ("Bonterra Spinco" or "Gatling"), was approved by shareholders and optionholders of Bonterra at a special meeting of the Bonterra securityholders held earlier this week.

Securityholders of Metanor Resources Inc. ("Metanor") also approved a plan of arrangement (the "Metanor Arrangement") at a special meeting of the Metanor securityholders held earlier this week. Under the Metanor Arrangement, Bonterra will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Metanor. Metanor will seek a final order of the Superior Court of Quebec in respect of the Metanor Arrangement on September 21, 2018.

Both arrangements remain subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and are expected to close on September 24, 2018. The Bonterra Arrangement will be completed first, followed immediately by the Metanor Arrangement. Under the Bonterra Arrangement, Bonterra shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, September 21, 2018, will receive one common share of Gatling for every seven common shares of Bonterra held. Upon completion of the Metanor Arrangement, all of shares of Metanor shall be owned by Bonterra. Holders of Metanor shares will not have any right to receive any Bonterra Spinco shares under the Bonterra Arrangement.

Additional information regarding the terms of the Bonterra Arrangement are set out in Bonterra's management information circular dated August 15, 2018, which is available under Bonterra's profile at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Nav Dhaliwal, President & CEO

Bonterra Resources Inc.

