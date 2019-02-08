Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Boohoo Group PLC    BOO   JE00BG6L7297

BOOHOO GROUP PLC (BOO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/08 04:34:51 am
185.95 GBp   +0.73%
04:30aBOOHOO : Block Listing Update
PU
01/18Factbox - How Britain's retailers fared over Christmas
RE
01/15British shares up on China stimulus hopes, all eyes on Brexit deal vote
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boohoo : Block Listing Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 04:30am EST

For Immediate Release

8 February 2019

boohoo group plc

Block Listing Update

Boohoo group plc ('the Company'), the leading online fashion retailer, today makes the following notification pursuant to Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its existing block admission arrangements in respect of the boohoo group plc 2015 SAYE (the 'Scheme').

Name of Company

boohoo group plc

Name of Scheme

Boohoo group plc SAYE 2015

Period of Return (from / to)

1 August 2018 to 31 January 2019

Number of securities issued under the scheme during the period

4,280,033 (no of shares exercised during the maturity period)

Balance under the scheme of securities not yet issued at the end of the period

52,148

Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission

4,332,181 shares granted on

01/08/2018

Name of contact and telephone number

Keri Devine - General Counsel & Company Secretary

Tel: 0161 236 5640

Enquiries

boohoo group plc

Neil Catto, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)161 233 2050

Alistair Davies, Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0)161 233 2050

Clara Melia, Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0)20 3289 5520

Zeus Capital - Nominated adviser and joint broker

Nick Cowles/Andrew Jones (Corporate Finance)

Tel: +44 (0)161 831 1512

John Goold/Benjamin Robertson (Corporate Broking)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3829 5000

Jefferies Hoare Govett - Joint broker

Nick Adams/Max Jones

Tel: +44 (0)20 7029 8000

Buchanan - Financial PR adviser

boohoo@buchanan.uk.com

Richard Oldworth/ Sophie Wills/ Maddie Seacombe/

Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5000

About boohoo group plc

'Leading the fashion eCommerce market'

Founded in Manchester in 2006, the group started life as boohoo.com, an inclusive and innovative brand targeting young, value-orientated customers. For over 12 years, boohoo has been pushing boundaries to bring its customers up-to-date and inspirational fashion, 24/7. boohoo has grown rapidly in the UK and internationally, expanding its offering with range extensions into menswear through boohooMAN.

In early 2017 the group extended its customer offering through the acquisitions of the vibrant fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, and free-thinking brand Nasty Gal. United by a shared customer value proposition, our brands design, source, market and sell great quality clothes, shoes and accessories at unbeatable prices. This investment proposition has helped us grow from a single brand, into a major multi-brand online retailer, leading the fashion eCommerce market for 16 to 30-year-olds around the world. Today the boohoo group sells to over 11 million customer accounts across all its brands around the world.

Disclaimer

Boohoo.com plc published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 09:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOOHOO GROUP PLC
04:30aBOOHOO : Block Listing Update
PU
01/18Factbox - How Britain's retailers fared over Christmas
RE
01/15British shares up on China stimulus hopes, all eyes on Brexit deal vote
RE
01/15ASOS : Boohoo bucks Britain's gloomy Christmas with strong sales
RE
01/14Retailer New Look's debt plan hits shares in parent Brait
RE
01/10BOOHOO GROUP PLC : quaterly sales release
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : UK shares at 2-year lows, FTSE 250 flirts with bear mark..
RE
2018BOOHOO : Director Disclosure Update
PU
2018LONDON MARKETS: London Stocks Fall As ASOS Profit Warning Rattles Retail Sect..
DJ
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE down sharply as ASOS profit alert sparks wider reta..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 841 M
EBIT 2019 67,3 M
Net income 2019 39,3 M
Finance 2019 149 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 54,81
P/E ratio 2020 38,60
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
Capitalization 2 146 M
Chart BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Boohoo Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2,48  GBP
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mahmud Abdullah Kamani Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carol Mary Kane Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Wodehouse Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Neil James Catto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harold Markry Dixon Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOHOO GROUP PLC14.30%2 778
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL9.53%88 213
KERING7.00%63 807
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-11.24%47 594
ROSS STORES11.37%34 339
BURBERRY GROUP6.34%9 943
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.