Boohoo : Block Listing Update

For Immediate Release 8 February 2019

boohoo group plc

Block Listing Update

Boohoo group plc ('the Company'), the leading online fashion retailer, today makes the following notification pursuant to Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its existing block admission arrangements in respect of the boohoo group plc 2015 SAYE (the 'Scheme').

Name of Company boohoo group plc Name of Scheme Boohoo group plc SAYE 2015 Period of Return (from / to) 1 August 2018 to 31 January 2019 Number of securities issued under the scheme during the period 4,280,033 (no of shares exercised during the maturity period) Balance under the scheme of securities not yet issued at the end of the period 52,148 Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission 4,332,181 shares granted on 01/08/2018 Name of contact and telephone number Keri Devine - General Counsel & Company Secretary Tel: 0161 236 5640

Enquiries boohoo group plc Neil Catto, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +44 (0)161 233 2050 Alistair Davies, Investor Relations Tel: +44 (0)161 233 2050 Clara Melia, Investor Relations Tel: +44 (0)20 3289 5520 Zeus Capital - Nominated adviser and joint broker Nick Cowles/Andrew Jones (Corporate Finance) Tel: +44 (0)161 831 1512 John Goold/Benjamin Robertson (Corporate Broking) Tel: +44 (0)20 3829 5000 Jefferies Hoare Govett - Joint broker Nick Adams/Max Jones Tel: +44 (0)20 7029 8000 Buchanan - Financial PR adviser boohoo@buchanan.uk.com Richard Oldworth/ Sophie Wills/ Maddie Seacombe/ Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5000

