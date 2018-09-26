Log in
BOOHOO GROUP PLC (BOO)
Boohoo : Board Changes

09/26/2018 | 08:16am CEST

For Immediate Release

26 September 2018

boohoo group plc

('boohoo' or the 'Company' and together with its subsidiaries the 'Group' or 'the boohoo group')

Board Changes

boohoo group plc announces that David Forbes has advised the Board of his intention to step down as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 26 October 2018.

David is currently the Company's Senior Independent Director and chairs the Audit Committee. The Board will commence a search process for a replacement imminently. On David's departure, Sara Murray, non-executive director, will step into the role of Senior Independent Director.

Further announcements will be made on appointment of the successful candidate.

Peter Williams, non-executive Chairman of boohoo group, said:

'On behalf of the Board, I'd like to thank David for his significant contribution to boohoo. David's counsel as Senior Independent Director during the period following the Company becoming public has been invaluable. The board has benefitted from his considerable corporate and governance experience during this time.'

Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, Joint Chief Executives of boohoo group, said:

'We would like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere thanks to David for his service to boohoo over the past four years. On behalf of everyone at boohoo we wish him all the best for the future.'

Enquiries

boohoo group plc

Neil Catto, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)161 233 2050

Alistair Davies, Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0)161 233 2050

Clara Melia, Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0)20 3289 5520

Zeus Capital - Nominated adviser and joint broker

Nick Cowles/Andrew Jones (Corporate Finance)

Tel: +44 (0)161 831 1512

John Goold/Benjamin Robertson (Corporate Broking)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3829 5000

Jefferies Hoare Govett - Joint broker

Nick Adams/Max Jones

Tel: +44 (0)20 7029 8000

Buchanan - Financial PR adviser

boohoo@buchanan.uk.com

Richard Oldworth/ Sophie Wills/ Maddie Seacombe/

Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5000

Gemma Mostyn-Owen

About boohoo group plc

'Leading the fashion eCommerce market'

Founded in Manchester in 2006, the group started life as boohoo.com, an inclusive and innovative brand targeting young, value-orientated customers. For over 10 years, boohoo has been pushing boundaries to bring its customers up-to-date and inspirational fashion, 24/7. boohoo has grown rapidly in the UK and internationally, expanding its offering with range extensions into menswear through boohooMAN.

In early 2017 the group extended its customer offering through the acquisitions of the vibrant fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, and free-thinking brand Nasty Gal. United by a shared customer value proposition, our brands design, source, market and sell great quality clothes, shoes and accessories at unbeatable prices. This investment proposition has helped us grow from a single brand, into a major multi-brand online retailer, leading the fashion eCommerce market for 16 to 30-year-olds around the world. Today the boohoo group sells to over 9.8 million customer accounts across all its brands in almost every country in the world.

Disclaimer

Boohoo.com plc published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 06:15:03 UTC
