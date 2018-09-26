Boohoo : Board Changes

For Immediate Release 26 September 2018

boohoo group plc

('boohoo' or the 'Company' and together with its subsidiaries the 'Group' or 'the boohoo group')

Board Changes

boohoo group plc announces that David Forbes has advised the Board of his intention to step down as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 26 October 2018.

David is currently the Company's Senior Independent Director and chairs the Audit Committee. The Board will commence a search process for a replacement imminently. On David's departure, Sara Murray, non-executive director, will step into the role of Senior Independent Director.

Further announcements will be made on appointment of the successful candidate.

Peter Williams, non-executive Chairman of boohoo group, said:

'On behalf of the Board, I'd like to thank David for his significant contribution to boohoo. David's counsel as Senior Independent Director during the period following the Company becoming public has been invaluable. The board has benefitted from his considerable corporate and governance experience during this time.'

Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, Joint Chief Executives of boohoo group, said:

'We would like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere thanks to David for his service to boohoo over the past four years. On behalf of everyone at boohoo we wish him all the best for the future.'

Enquiries boohoo group plc Neil Catto, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +44 (0)161 233 2050 Alistair Davies, Investor Relations Tel: +44 (0)161 233 2050 Clara Melia, Investor Relations Tel: +44 (0)20 3289 5520 Zeus Capital - Nominated adviser and joint broker Nick Cowles/Andrew Jones (Corporate Finance) Tel: +44 (0)161 831 1512 John Goold/Benjamin Robertson (Corporate Broking) Tel: +44 (0)20 3829 5000 Jefferies Hoare Govett - Joint broker Nick Adams/Max Jones Tel: +44 (0)20 7029 8000 Buchanan - Financial PR adviser boohoo@buchanan.uk.com Richard Oldworth/ Sophie Wills/ Maddie Seacombe/ Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5000 Gemma Mostyn-Owen

