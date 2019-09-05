Log in
BOOHOO GROUP PLC

BOOHOO GROUP PLC

(BOO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/04 11:35:09 am
243.3 GBp   +3.97%
02:19aBOOHOO : British online retailer Boohoo raises full-year forecast
RE
08/16CORRECTION : Director's Dealing
PU
08/15BOOHOO : Block Listing Update
PU
Summary 
News Summary

Boohoo : British online retailer Boohoo raises full-year forecast

09/05/2019 | 02:19am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo said it was trading ahead of expectations and now expected its full-year revenue to rise between 33% and 38%, ahead of its previous 25% to 30% guidance, which would deliver a corresponding rise in earnings.

The company, which reports first-half results on Sept.25, said on Thursday it expected margins to remain at around 10%, reflecting investments in the three brands it acquired in the first half.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 155 M
EBIT 2020 92,8 M
Net income 2020 42,1 M
Finance 2020 209 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 66,7x
P/E ratio 2021 52,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,26x
EV / Sales2021 1,74x
Capitalization 2 823 M
Chart BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Boohoo Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 271,58  GBp
Last Close Price 243,30  GBp
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mahmud Abdullah Kamani Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carol Mary Kane Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Wodehouse Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Neil James Catto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harold Markry Dixon Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOHOO GROUP PLC50.65%3 441
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL24.38%95 152
FAST RETAILING CO LTD15.95%59 956
KERING8.42%59 411
ROSS STORES27.37%38 300
HENNES & MAURITZ47.94%31 319
