BOOHOO GROUP PLC

BOOHOO GROUP PLC

(BOO)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/01 09:46:26 am
178.95 GBp   +2.14%
BOOHOO : Seeking a return to the board, Superdry founder calls for investor meeting
02/28BOOHOO : Share issue to Chairman and Non-Exec Directors
02/08BOOHOO : Block Listing Update
Boohoo : Seeking a return to the board, Superdry founder calls for investor meeting

03/01/2019 | 09:36am EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a Superdry fashion store in Berlin

LONDON (Reuters) - Julian Dunkerton, the founder and former boss of British fashion group Superdry, has requisitioned a shareholders' meeting as he wants to return to the company's board.

Dunkerton and Superdry's co-founder James Holder, who together own about 29 percent of the firm's equity, also want to place Peter Williams, an industry veteran who is the current chairman of online fashion retailer Boohoo, onto the board.

Superdry, whose main products are sweatshirts, hoodies and jackets, has issued a string of profit warnings, the latest in December, and its shares have slumped 68 percent over the last year. It is led by Chief Executive Euan Sutherland.

Dunkerton, who owns 18.4 percent of the shares, left the business a year ago, because he could not "put his name to the strategy", which he said last month was "failing dismally".

He particularly does not agree with Superdry's product and internet strategy.

Last April Superdry launched an 18-month product innovation and diversification programme, aiming to reduce its over-reliance on cold weather clothing by entering new areas such as clothing for children. It has since reported "early progress" with that plan.

Shares in Superdry were up 1.3 percent at 1406 GMT, valuing the business at about 430 million pounds ($569 million).

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOOHOO GROUP PLC 2.11% 178.9 Delayed Quote.8.48%
SUPERDRY PLC 1.35% 525 Delayed Quote.10.73%
