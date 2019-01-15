Log in
BOOHOO GROUP PLC (BOO)

BOOHOO GROUP PLC (BOO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/14 11:35:27 am
194.6 GBp   +2.42%
Boohoo : UK's Boohoo raises revenue guidance after strong Christmas

0
01/15/2019
A shopper walks pass advertising billboards for Boohoo and for 'Pretty Little Things', a Boohoo brand, at Canary Wharf DLR station in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo raised its full-year revenue guidance on Tuesday as it reported robust Christmas sales, successfully navigating a tough trading environment.

Boohoo, which sells own-brand clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products, largely to 16- to 30-year-olds, said revenue rose 44 percent in the four months to Dec. 31 year on year.

The group forecast revenue growth for 2018-19 ending Feb. 28 of 43 percent to 45 percent, up from previous guidance of 38 percent to 43 percent.

It forecast group adjusted EBITDA margins at between 9.25 percent and 9.75 percent, narrowing previous guidance of 9 to 10 percent.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 837 M
EBIT 2019 66,6 M
Net income 2019 41,9 M
Finance 2019 142 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 54,51
P/E ratio 2020 40,21
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
Capitalization 2 263 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mahmud Abdullah Kamani Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carol Mary Kane Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Wodehouse Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Neil James Catto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harold Markry Dixon Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOHOO GROUP PLC20.50%2 919
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL3.85%85 850
KERING-3.38%61 296
FAST RETAILING CO LTD2.18%52 295
ROSS STORES9.63%33 479
GAP-1.67%9 940
