Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Boohoo Group PLC    BOO   JE00BG6L7297

BOOHOO GROUP PLC

(BOO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/06 06:32:52 am
237.2679 GBp   +3.12%
06:08aBOOHOO : bids for Karen Millen, Coast online units in expansion push
RE
02:21aCOMMENT RE : Media speculation
PU
07/26BOOHOO : Purchase of Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boohoo : bids for Karen Millen, Coast online units in expansion push

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 06:08am EDT
A shopper walks pass advertising billboards for Boohoo and for 'Pretty Little Things', a Boohoo brand, at Canary Wharf DLR station in central London

(Reuters) - Internet-based fashion group Boohoo has offered to buy the online businesses of women's clothing retailers Karen Millen and Coast in a move that would broaden the appeal of its fashion ranges to more mature shoppers.

Karen Millen bought some parts of Coast's business after the latter went into administration last year, before putting itself up for sale a few weeks ago as retailers in the UK crumble under pressure from online businesses and uncertainty around Brexit.

In contrast, the bid is the latest sign of Boohoo's increasing strength, with its online-only model growing rapidly.

"The Board confirms that it has made an offer to acquire the online business of renowned British brands Karen Millen and Coast, together with all associated intellectual property rights," Boohoo said in a statement.

Sky News reported late on Monday that the deal would be part of an insolvency process known as a pre-pack administration and said the sale would put hundreds of jobs at risk at the two brands' shops, concessions and franchise stores globally.

A spokeswoman for Karen Millen, founded in 1981 and currently owned by Icelandic bank Kaupthing, declined to comment. The retailer has appointed Deloitte to look at various options for the business, including a sale.

Boohoo's shares rose as much 4%.

Based in Manchester in the north of England, Boohoo has been an online success story, drawing in a generation of younger consumers who shop on their mobile phones and share fashion tips through social media.

Its cheap clothing is in stark contrast to Karen Millen and Coast which are known for higher-priced party, office and wedding wear.

"Karen Millen, in particular, would also bring a slightly older and higher price point shopper into the group fold to extend (Boohoo's) overall offer," Liberum analyst Adam Tomlinson said, adding that Boohoo could also make use of its distribution channel.

Karen Millen and Coast have a presence in nearly 60 countries through around 500 stores, franchises and concessions, as well as their online businesses. Jefferies analysts estimated Karen Millen and Coast's online sales were worth about 40-50 million pounds in 2018.

The average price of Boohoo's self-branded apparel was 13 pounds in 2017, while products from its PrettyLittleThing range retailed for an average of 16 pounds, according to Boohoo http://www.boohooplc.com/about-us/group-overview.aspx.

Boohoo has around 13 million active customer accounts globally across its existing brands and racked up more than 250 million pounds in sales in its most recent quarter to the end of May.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Kirsten Donovan)

By Pushkala Aripaka

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOOHOO GROUP PLC
06:08aBOOHOO : bids for Karen Millen, Coast online units in expansion push
RE
02:21aCOMMENT RE : Media speculation
PU
07/26BOOHOO : Purchase of Shares
PU
07/24BOOHOO : Employee Share Option Grant
PU
07/18ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
RE
07/18ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
RE
07/12BOOHOO : CEO Growth Share Plan Update and Grant of Option
PU
06/21BOOHOO : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
06/13BOOHOO : Director's Dealing
PU
06/12Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 127 M
EBIT 2020 92,5 M
Net income 2020 50,2 M
Finance 2020 224 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 49,0x
P/E ratio 2021 40,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,17x
EV / Sales2021 1,67x
Capitalization 2 672 M
Chart BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Boohoo Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 268,58  GBp
Last Close Price 230,10  GBp
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mahmud Abdullah Kamani Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carol Mary Kane Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Wodehouse Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Neil James Catto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harold Markry Dixon Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOHOO GROUP PLC42.48%3 244
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL18.03%91 899
KERING7.47%62 063
FAST RETAILING CO LTD19.13%61 975
ROSS STORES24.39%36 914
HENNES & MAURITZ29.98%28 167
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group