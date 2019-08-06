Log in
Boohoo : bids for online businesses of Karen Millen, Coast

08/06/2019 | 03:09am EDT

(Reuters) - Boohoo Group Plc said on Tuesday it had made an offer to buy the online business of women's fashion retailers Karen Millen and its sister brand Coast from administrators seeking to sell off another pair of well-known British high street names.

The statement, confirming a Sky News report which said the deal would put hundreds of jobs in the two brands' stores at risk, made no mention of the more than 200 shops and concessions operated by Coast and Karen Millen.

The bid was the latest sign of the growing strength of Boohoo, whose online-only model has seen it register rapid growth at a time when a number of rivals are struggling to stay afloat.

"The Board confirms that it has made an offer to acquire the online business of renowned British brands Karen Millen and Coast, together with all associated intellectual property rights," Boohoo said.

"The Group believes that the online business of these brands would represent highly complementary additions to its scalable multi-brand platform."

Founded 14 years ago in Manchester, northern England, Boohoo has expanded rapidly by selling own-brand clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products, listing its shares in 2014 and buying the PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal brands in 2017.

That has drawn in a generation of younger consumers who shop on their mobile phones and share fashion tips through social media and contrasts sharply with Karen Millen and Coast, known for their higher-priced party wear and bridal outfits.

Karen Millen bought some parts of Coast's business after the latter went into administration last year, before putting itself up for sale a few weeks ago.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 127 M
EBIT 2020 92,5 M
Net income 2020 50,2 M
Finance 2020 224 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 49,0x
P/E ratio 2021 40,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,17x
EV / Sales2021 1,67x
Capitalization 2 672 M
Chart BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Boohoo Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 268,58  GBp
Last Close Price 230,10  GBp
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mahmud Abdullah Kamani Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carol Mary Kane Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Wodehouse Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Neil James Catto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harold Markry Dixon Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOHOO GROUP PLC42.48%3 244
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL18.03%91 899
KERING7.47%62 063
FAST RETAILING CO LTD19.13%61 975
ROSS STORES24.39%36 914
HENNES & MAURITZ29.98%28 167
