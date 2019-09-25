Log in
BOOHOO GROUP PLC    BOO   JE00BG6L7297

BOOHOO GROUP PLC

(BOO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/25 04:37:29 am
267.78 GBp   +0.74%
04:21aBOOHOO : profit jumps as younger shoppers fuel online sales
RE
02:18aBOOHOO : Interim Results
PU
09/05LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Strong sterling knocks FTSE 100 despite trade lull
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boohoo : profit jumps as younger shoppers fuel online sales

09/25/2019 | 04:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A shopper walks pass advertising billboards for Boohoo and 'PrettyLittleThing', a Boohoo brand, at Canary Wharf DLR station in central London

(Reuters) - Fashion chain Boohoo defied weak consumer confidence and reported a jump in its first-half pretax profit on Wednesday because of strong demand for brands such as PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal, and helped by celebrity campaigns.

Manchester-based Boohoo has been an online success story with millions of active customer accounts across brands, drawing in more younger consumers who shop on their mobile phones and share fashion tips through social media.

The social-media friendly company, which has teamed up with television celebrities and models, said it has 6 million followers on Instagram and 3 million Facebook likes.

The online retailer, which raised its full-year revenue forecast earlier this month, said pretax profit rose 83% to 45.2 million pounds for the six months ended Aug. 31.

"Other retailers may suffer from weak consumer confidence and hot weather, but Boohoo has posted an acceleration in total sales growth ... but the surprise came from UK multi-brand sales growth," Jefferies analysts said of the first-half, which beat the brokerage's expectations.

Revenue rose 43% to 564.9 million pounds, with PrettyLittleThing growing in France and the United States while Nasty Gal, whose revenue more than doubled, performed well in the U.S.

AIM-listed Boohoo's shares, which are up nearly 60% for the year, were down 1.9% at 0803 GMT, in what one trader said was due to profit-taking.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOOHOO GROUP PLC -1.58% 261.6 Delayed Quote.64.58%
FACEBOOK -2.97% 181.28 Delayed Quote.38.29%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 174 M
EBIT 2020 94,1 M
Net income 2020 54,8 M
Finance 2020 213 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 60,5x
P/E ratio 2021 45,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,45x
EV / Sales2021 1,88x
Capitalization 3 084 M
Chart BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Boohoo Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 290,68  GBp
Last Close Price 265,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mahmud Abdullah Kamani Executive Chairman
Carol Mary Kane Executive Director
John Lyttle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neil James Catto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jo Graham Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOHOO GROUP PLC64.58%3 844
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.24.56%94 568
KERING11.35%62 447
FAST RETAILING CO LTD20.11%62 429
ROSS STORES0.00%38 716
HENNES & MAURITZ49.99%31 747
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
