Boohoo group plc

BOOHOO GROUP PLC

(BOO)
Boohoo : sales recover after coronavirus crisis dented March growth

04/22/2020 | 03:05am EDT

British online fashion retailer Boohoo said on Wednesday it saw a marked decrease in year-on-year sales growth in the middle of March, impacted by lockdowns due to the coronavirus crisis, though its performance has recovered in recent weeks.

Boohoo, which in line with government guidance has carried on trading through the lockdown, said on Wednesday it had seen improved year-on-year growth in group sales during April.

However, it said that given the uncertainty generated by the pandemic, it could not provide guidance for its new financial year to Feb. 28, 2021, at this stage.

Boohoo, which sells own-brand clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products targeted at 16 to 40-year-olds, said it had analysed a range of scenarios, factoring in a downturn in demand and the possibility of warehouse closures.

Having stress-tested its liquidity in these scenarios it was comfortable it had sufficient financial headroom, pointing to a largely variable cost base, low cash burn rate and 241 million pounds ($297 million) of net cash.

The crisis overshadowed a stellar 2019-20 year for Boohoo. Group revenue soared 44% to 1.24 billion pounds, and core earnings (adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose 50% to 126.5 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8121 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Estelle Shirbon and Louise Heavens)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 220 M
EBIT 2020 99,0 M
Net income 2020 59,0 M
Finance 2020 236 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 57,0x
P/E ratio 2021 57,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,39x
EV / Sales2021 1,94x
Capitalization 3 158 M
Chart BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
boohoo group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 318,22  GBp
Last Close Price 271,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 64,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Lyttle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mahmud Abdullah Kamani Executive Chairman
Neil James Catto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jo Graham Chief Information Officer
Carol Mary Kane Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOHOO GROUP PLC-8.86%3 879
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.2.53%86 581
KERING-16.44%68 474
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-0.68%48 319
ROSS STORES, INC.-28.96%32 596
HENNES & MAURITZ-28.89%22 432
