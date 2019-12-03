boohoo : Block Listing Application

For Immediate Release 03 December 2019

boohoo group plc ('the Company'), the leading online fashion retailer, today announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of securities in respect of 2,024,093 ordinary shares of £0.01 each ('New Ordinary Shares') to be admitted to trading on AIM.

These New Ordinary Shares will be issued from time to time in order to satisfy the requirement to allot shares under the boohoo group 2016 SAYE share scheme. It is expected that admission will become effective on 6 December 2019.

New Ordinary Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company.

boohoo group plc Neil Catto, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +44 (0)161 233 2050 Alistair Davies, Investor Relations Tel: +44 (0)161 233 2050 Clara Melia, Investor Relations Tel: +44 (0)20 3289 5520 Zeus Capital - Nominated adviser and joint broker Nick Cowles/Andrew Jones (Corporate Finance) Tel: +44 (0)161 831 1512 John Goold/Benjamin Robertson (Corporate Broking) Tel: +44 (0)20 3829 5000 Jefferies Hoare Govett - Joint broker Philip Noblet/Max Jones Tel: +44 (0)20 7029 8000 Buchanan - Financial PR adviser boohoo@buchanan.uk.com Richard Oldworth/Kim Looringh-van Beeck/Toto Berger Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5000

Founded in Manchester in 2006, boohoo is an inclusive and innovative brand targeting young, value-orientated customers. For 13 years, boohoo has been pushing boundaries to bring its customers up-to-date and inspirational fashion, 24/7. boohoo has grown rapidly in the UK and internationally, expanding its offering with range extensions into menswear, through boohooMAN.

In early 2017 the group extended its customer offering through the acquisitions of the vibrant fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, and free-thinking brand Nasty Gal. In March 2019 the group acquired the MissPap brand and in August 2019, the Karen Millen and Coast brands, all complementary to the group's scalable multi-brand platform. United by a shared customer value proposition, our brands design, source, market and sell great quality clothes, shoes and accessories at unbeatable prices. These investment propositions have helped us grow from a single brand, into a major multi-brand online retailer, leading the fashion eCommerce market for 16 to 40-year-olds around the world. As at 31 August 2019, the boohoo group had around 13 million active customers across all its brands around the world.