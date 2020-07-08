Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Boohoo group plc    BOO   JE00BG6L7297

BOOHOO GROUP PLC

(BOO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

boohoo : Britain's Boohoo launches independent review of UK supply chain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 02:52am EDT

Online fashion retailer Boohoo said it was launching an independent review of its supply chain in Britain, led by a senior lawyer, following a media report about dire working conditions in one English factory that has hammered its shares.

Shares in Boohoo have lost about a third of their value since The Sunday Times newspaper said workers in a factory in Leicester, central England, making clothes destined for Boohoo were being paid as little as £3.50 ($4.39) an hour.

The review will be led by Alison Levitt QC.

Boohoo said it was also accelerating its independent third party supply chain review with ethical audit and compliance specialists, Verisio and Bureau Veritas, and would invest £10 million ($12.5 million) to tackle the problem.

"We take extremely seriously all allegations of malpractice, poor working conditions, and underpayment of workers," it said.

"The group will not tolerate any incidence of non-compliance with its Code of Conduct or any mistreatment of workers, and will not hesitate to terminate relationships with any supplier who does not comply."

Boohoo said it would also welcome the opportunity to work with interior minister Priti Patel and local officials on any future investigations to help tackle labour malpractice in Leicester.

($1 = 0.7973 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOOHOO GROUP PLC -3.21% 247 Delayed Quote.-12.25%
BUREAU VERITAS SA -0.28% 19.42 Real-time Quote.-16.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BOOHOO GROUP PLC
03:08aBOOHOO : Britain's Boohoo launches independent review of UK supply chain
RE
02:52aBOOHOO : Britain's Boohoo launches independent review of UK supply chain
RE
07/07Next, Zalando and Amazon drop Boohoo over worker rights allegations
RE
07/07EUROPE : European stocks ease from one-month highs as rebound hopes dim
RE
07/06UK stocks clock best day in nearly three-weeks on stimulus hopes
RE
07/06MARKS & SPENCER : Britain's Boohoo vows to ditch unscrupulous suppliers as share..
RE
07/06BOOHOO : Response to The Sunday Times investigation
PU
06/24AIM underdogs beat FTSE blue chips in Brexit twist
RE
06/18Online fashion stocks in vogue as coronavirus speeds ecommerce
RE
06/17Zalando expects strong results as fashion goes online
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 596 M 2 004 M 2 004 M
Net income 2021 86,8 M 109 M 109 M
Net cash 2021 337 M 423 M 423 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 033 M 3 817 M 3 809 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 692
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
boohoo group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 436,00 GBX
Last Close Price 261,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 98,9%
Spread / Average Target 66,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Lyttle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mahmud Abdullah Kamani Executive Chairman
Neil James Catto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jo Graham Chief Information Officer
Carol Mary Kane Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOHOO GROUP PLC-12.25%3 817
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-24.17%83 915
KERING SA-14.76%70 446
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-4.06%59 187
ROSS STORES, INC.-25.80%30 745
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-26.48%25 118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group