Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Boohoo group plc    BOO   JE00BG6L7297

BOOHOO GROUP PLC

(BOO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/04 11:38:29 am
296.5 GBp   -3.20%
02:15pBOOHOO : December 2019 Announcement A
PU
12:04pBOOHOO : Proposed secondary placing in boohoo group plc
PU
12/03BOOHOO : Block Listing Application
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

boohoo : December 2019 Announcement A

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 02:15pm EST

The following information and the materials you are seeking to access may not be lawful in certain jurisdictions. In other jurisdictions, only certain categories of person may be allowed to view such materials. Any person who wishes to view these materials must first satisfy themselves that they are not subject to any local requirements that prohibit or restrict them from doing so.

We request that you provide certain information in order to access these materials. This personal data will not be retained by us and will be requested of you each time you seek to access these restricted materials. The information given by you must be true and accurate.

Disclaimer

Boohoo.com plc published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 19:14:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOOHOO GROUP PLC
02:15pBOOHOO : December 2019 Announcement A
PU
12:04pBOOHOO : Proposed secondary placing in boohoo group plc
PU
12/03BOOHOO : Block Listing Application
PU
12/03BOOHOO : Trading Update
PU
11/01BOOHOO : SAYE Share Scheme 2019
PU
10/16ASOS : says warehouse problems behind it after profit slump
RE
10/09Australia's Orora to sell fibre arm for $1.2 billion, with big return for sha..
RE
09/25Britain's mid-cap shares fall on political uncertainty
RE
09/25FTSE 100 Closes Slightly Down After Recovering Earlier Losses
DJ
09/25BOOHOO : profit jumps as younger shoppers fuel online sales
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 188 M
EBIT 2020 92,2 M
Net income 2020 51,1 M
Finance 2020 237 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 68,3x
P/E ratio 2021 53,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,81x
EV / Sales2021 2,17x
Capitalization 3 570 M
Chart BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
boohoo group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 307,11  GBp
Last Close Price 306,30  GBp
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Lyttle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mahmud Abdullah Kamani Executive Chairman
Neil James Catto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jo Graham Chief Information Officer
Carol Mary Kane Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOHOO GROUP PLC89.66%4 641
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.24.83%96 368
KERING28.84%73 524
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.24.21%63 204
ROSS STORES39.42%41 335
HENNES & MAURITZ46.96%32 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group