boohoo : Issuance of Ordinary Shares and Director?s Dealing

boohoo, one of the UK's largest pure‐play online, own brand fashion retailers, announces that it has issued new ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('New Ordinary Shares') to its Deputy Chairman and Non‐executive Directors as part of their compensation package.

A total of 16,925 New Ordinary Shares were issued at an effective price of 295.40 pence under the terms of their letter of appointment which require compensation to be made partly in cash and partly in Ordinary Shares. The New Ordinary Shares represent the share compensation due for the financial year ending 29 February 2020 and are subject to lock in provisions for as long as the recipient remains a director of boohoo. The details of the issuance are set out below:

Director Value of the share issuance Number of New Ordinary Shares Issued Number of Ordinary Shares held following the issuance Percentage of the enlarged Ordinary Share Capital Brian Small £20,000 6,770 46,770 0.004% Sara Murray £10,000 3,385 121,306 0.010% Pierre Cuilleret £10,000 3,385 214,481 0.018% Iain McDonald £10,000 3,385 468,481 0.040%

Trading in the New Ordinary Shares, which will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares, is expected to commence on or around 1 March 2020.

Total Voting Rights

Following admission of the New Ordinary Shares, the total number of ordinary shares and voting rights in the Company will be 1,168,033,762. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Director Dealing

Boohoo also announces that the following dealing in the Company's ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') by Neil Catto, Chief Financial Officer. Neil gave an irrevocable instruction to Link Asset Services on 28 February 2020 to exercise an option over 9,137 Ordinary Shares in the company Save As You Earn (SAYE) scheme at an exercise price of 78.8 pence per Ordinary Share. Link Asset Services will conduct this transaction on 2 March 2020 which falls within the Company's forthcoming closed period. Neil will retain this shareholding as part of his commitment to hold shares as part of the Executive Director Shareholding requirement.

As part of this exercise, Neil's interest in Shares will be as follows:

Director Shares held personally Shares under option in LTIP Shares held under SIP Shares under option in SAYE Total interest % of issued share capital Neil Catto 73,910 840,173 11,393 8,297 933,773 0.08%

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Neil Catto 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Boohoo group plc b) LEI 213800SZF3KFCECWY243 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p ISIN: JE00BG6L7297 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of share options under Company's Save As You Earn Share Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 78.8 pence 9,137



d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price

N/A e) Date of the transaction 2 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

