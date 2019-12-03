Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Boohoo group plc    BOO   JE00BG6L7297

BOOHOO GROUP PLC

(BOO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/03 03:18:42 am
311 GBp   +3.84%
03:10aBOOHOO : Trading Update
PU
11/01BOOHOO : SAYE Share Scheme 2019
PU
10/16ASOS : says warehouse problems behind it after profit slump
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

boohoo : Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 03:10am EST

For Immediate Release

3 December 2019

boohoo group plc

('boohoo' or 'the group')

Trading Update

boohoo group plc, a leading online fashion group, is pleased to confirm that since its half year end, trading has remained strong across its key brands with a record performance across the Black Friday weekend. Both warehouses have had a strong operational performance.

Our new brands, Karen Millen, Coast, and MissPap, have been successfully integrated onto our platform. Initial ranges have been very well received, and we continue to broaden our product ranges as we progress our multi-brand strategy.

The group continues to trade comfortably in line with market expectations and will provide further financial information covering the trading period for the four months to 31 December 2019 on 14 January 2020.

Enquiries

boohoo group plc

Neil Catto, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)161 233 2050

Alistair Davies, Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0)161 233 2050

Clara Melia, Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0)20 3289 5520

Zeus Capital - Nominated adviser and joint broker

Nick Cowles/Andrew Jones (Corporate Finance)

Tel: +44 (0)161 831 1512

John Goold/Benjamin Robertson (Corporate Broking)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3829 5000

Jefferies - Joint broker

Philip Noblet/Max Jones

Tel: +44 (0)20 7029 8000

Buchanan - Financial PR adviser

boohoo@buchanan.uk.com

Richard Oldworth/Kim Looringh-van Beeck/Toto Berger

Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5000

About boohoo group plc

'Leading the fashion eCommerce market'

Founded in Manchester in 2006, boohoo is an inclusive and innovative brand targeting young, value-orientated customers. For 13 years, boohoo has been pushing boundaries to bring its customers up-to-date and inspirational fashion, 24/7. boohoo has grown rapidly in the UK and internationally, expanding its offering with range extensions into menswear, through boohooMAN.

In early 2017 the group extended its customer offering through the acquisitions of the vibrant fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, and free-thinking brand Nasty Gal. In March 2019 the group acquired the MissPap brand and in August 2019, the Karen Millen and Coast brands, all complementary to the group's scalable multi-brand platform. United by a shared customer value proposition, our brands design, source, market and sell great quality clothes, shoes and accessories at unbeatable prices. These investment propositions have helped us grow from a single brand, into a major multi-brand online retailer, leading the fashion eCommerce market for 16 to 40-year-olds around the world. As at 31 August 2019, the boohoo group had around 13 million active customers across all its brands around the world.

Disclaimer

Boohoo.com plc published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 08:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOOHOO GROUP PLC
03:10aBOOHOO : Trading Update
PU
11/01BOOHOO : SAYE Share Scheme 2019
PU
10/16ASOS : says warehouse problems behind it after profit slump
RE
10/09Australia's Orora to sell fibre arm for $1.2 billion, with big return for sha..
RE
09/25Britain's mid-cap shares fall on political uncertainty
RE
09/25FTSE 100 Closes Slightly Down After Recovering Earlier Losses
DJ
09/25BOOHOO : profit jumps as younger shoppers fuel online sales
RE
09/25BOOHOO : Interim Results
PU
09/05LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Strong sterling knocks FTSE 100 despite trade lull
RE
09/05Fashion conscious Boohoo online sales bloom, lifting shares
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 187 M
EBIT 2020 92,2 M
Net income 2020 51,1 M
Finance 2020 237 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 66,8x
P/E ratio 2021 52,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,74x
EV / Sales2021 2,12x
Capitalization 3 491 M
Chart BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
boohoo group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 304,33  GBp
Last Close Price 299,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Lyttle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mahmud Abdullah Kamani Executive Chairman
Neil James Catto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jo Graham Chief Information Officer
Carol Mary Kane Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOHOO GROUP PLC85.45%4 515
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.23.80%95 553
KERING31.29%74 908
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.25.32%63 468
ROSS STORES39.60%41 961
HENNES & MAURITZ44.72%31 677
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group