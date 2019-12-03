boohoo : Trading Update

For Immediate Release 3 December 2019

boohoo group plc

('boohoo' or 'the group')

Trading Update

boohoo group plc, a leading online fashion group, is pleased to confirm that since its half year end, trading has remained strong across its key brands with a record performance across the Black Friday weekend. Both warehouses have had a strong operational performance.

Our new brands, Karen Millen, Coast, and MissPap, have been successfully integrated onto our platform. Initial ranges have been very well received, and we continue to broaden our product ranges as we progress our multi-brand strategy.

The group continues to trade comfortably in line with market expectations and will provide further financial information covering the trading period for the four months to 31 December 2019 on 14 January 2020.

Enquiries boohoo group plc Neil Catto, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +44 (0)161 233 2050 Alistair Davies, Investor Relations Tel: +44 (0)161 233 2050 Clara Melia, Investor Relations Tel: +44 (0)20 3289 5520 Zeus Capital - Nominated adviser and joint broker Nick Cowles/Andrew Jones (Corporate Finance) Tel: +44 (0)161 831 1512 John Goold/Benjamin Robertson (Corporate Broking) Tel: +44 (0)20 3829 5000 Jefferies - Joint broker Philip Noblet/Max Jones Tel: +44 (0)20 7029 8000 Buchanan - Financial PR adviser boohoo@buchanan.uk.com Richard Oldworth/Kim Looringh-van Beeck/Toto Berger Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5000

About boohoo group plc

'Leading the fashion eCommerce market'

Founded in Manchester in 2006, boohoo is an inclusive and innovative brand targeting young, value-orientated customers. For 13 years, boohoo has been pushing boundaries to bring its customers up-to-date and inspirational fashion, 24/7. boohoo has grown rapidly in the UK and internationally, expanding its offering with range extensions into menswear, through boohooMAN.

In early 2017 the group extended its customer offering through the acquisitions of the vibrant fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, and free-thinking brand Nasty Gal. In March 2019 the group acquired the MissPap brand and in August 2019, the Karen Millen and Coast brands, all complementary to the group's scalable multi-brand platform. United by a shared customer value proposition, our brands design, source, market and sell great quality clothes, shoes and accessories at unbeatable prices. These investment propositions have helped us grow from a single brand, into a major multi-brand online retailer, leading the fashion eCommerce market for 16 to 40-year-olds around the world. As at 31 August 2019, the boohoo group had around 13 million active customers across all its brands around the world.