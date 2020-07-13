boohoo : UK retailer Quiz suspends ties with supplier over wage allegations

Log in
07/13/2020 | 10:37am EDT

British fashion retailer Quiz said on Monday it had suspended ties with a supplier accused in a weekend newspaper report of breaching minimum wage requirements at a factory in Leicester, central England.

The Times reported on Saturday that workers at the factory were paid as little as 3 pounds ($3.80) an hour to make clothes for Quiz.

Britain's minimum wage is 8.72 pounds for people over 25 years old and 8.20 pounds for people aged 21 to 24.

Quiz said it was investigating the allegations and that its initial review had found the supplier had used a sub-contractor in direct contravention of a previous instruction. It did not identify the supplier.

Quiz's shares dropped around 20% in early dealings, but by 1335 GMT had recovered to trade up 3.4% at 6.98 pence.

The Times report followed allegations in a July 5 Sunday Times report of poor working conditions at a Leicester-based supplier to online fashion retailer Boohoo, which sent its shares 28% lower last week.

Boohoo said on July 8 it was launching an independent investigation into the allegations and that it was committed to driving up standards where required.

It also noted that Britain's The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority had not taken any enforcement action during its investigation into working conditions at clothing manufacturers' factories in Leicester.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter and Jon Boyle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOOHOO GROUP PLC -14.99% 236 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
QUIZ PLC -2.22% 6.6 Delayed Quote.-61.59%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 595 M 2 010 M 2 010 M
Net income 2021 86,8 M 109 M 109 M
Net cash 2021 337 M 425 M 425 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 243 M 4 101 M 4 087 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 692
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
boohoo group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOHOO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 424,63 GBX
Last Close Price 279,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 86,0%
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Lyttle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mahmud Abdullah Kamani Executive Chairman
Neil James Catto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jo Graham Chief Information Officer
Carol Mary Kane Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOHOO GROUP PLC-6.18%4 101
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-26.45%81 501
KERING SA-14.60%70 684
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-7.26%57 638
ROSS STORES, INC.-25.45%30 890
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-27.74%24 810
