AGODA : Enhances Traveler Experience With New Capabilities and Offering For B2B2C Partners
BU
11/08Stocks rally for a 5th week to record high
RE
BOOKING HOLDINGS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Agoda : Enhances Traveler Experience With New Capabilities and Offering For B2B2C Partners

0
11/11/2019 | 09:07am EST

Agoda, one of the world’s fastest growing digital travel platforms and headquartered in Singapore (Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG)), announced today a suite of enhanced products and technology to help businesses trying to capitalize on the growing travel sector.

Offering travelers the widest choice of accommodation and more

Agoda has a network of over 2.5 million properties in over 200 countries and territories. Agoda’s enhanced API allows partners, from distributors to corporate travel agents, convenient and quick access to its inventory. Their customers will be able to choose from different accommodation options such as hotels, resorts, villas, ryokans, guesthouses and vacation rentals. Agoda has already signed deals with three Global Distribution Systems so that corporate partners can connect to Agoda’s extensive inventory and search for the best rates for their clients.

Additionally, partners who wish to expand their travel offerings beyond accommodation can now enjoy competitive rates on Agoda’s growing Agoda Flights inventory, and look forward to dynamic packages in the future.

Damien Pfirsch, VP, Strategic Partnerships and Programs, Agoda, said: “We invest heavily in technology with the goal of making travel accessible to more people, whether it is through our platform or our partners’. That’s why we are always finding ways to improve our offering to help partners achieve their strategic objectives more quickly and effectively.”

White-label booking platform that is fully customizable to partner’s brand

For partners that need access to inventory and best-in-class rates but want to maintain the look and feel of their brand, Agoda’s latest white label platform is a fully-loaded “turn-key” solution that allows them to provide their customers an online experience that they are used to, from customizable colors, URL to product selection.

Partners with their own inventory also have the option of using a white label extranet where they can seamlessly manage their supply along with Agoda’s.

Mike Saslow, Head of Strategic Partnerships, North America, added: “Our partners tell us that access to Agoda’s best-in-class rates and the ability to offer a familiar brand experience to their customers are key features companies look for in a partner to help them drive conversion and customer loyalty. That is why we are constantly boosting our offering and enhancing our capabilities, such as our white label platform, to address their needs.“

Single sign-on for seamless booking journey

Agoda has developed a single sign-on solution that will improve travelers’ overall booking experience as they can automatically login from the partner’s site to Agoda’s platform, making the process more seamless. Single sign-on will also allow travelers to participate in the partner’s loyalty or reward program, while taking advantage of Agoda’s unrivalled member rates, hence reducing friction and improving conversion for partners.

About Agoda

Agoda is one of the world’s fastest growing online travel booking platforms. From its beginnings as an e-commerce start-up based in Singapore in 2005, Agoda has grown to offer a global network of over 2.5 million properties in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, offering travelers easy access to a wide choice of luxury and budget hotels, apartments, homes and villas to suit all budgets and travel occasions.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 5,000 staff across 67 cities in more than 30 countries. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 38 languages.


© Business Wire 2019
