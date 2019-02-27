Booking : Form 10-K 0 02/27/2019 | 05:46pm EST Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 _____________________________________________________________________________________________ FORM 10-K ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 _____________________________________________________________________________________________ For the fiscal year ended: December 31, 2018 Commission File No.: 1-36691 Booking Holdings Inc. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware (State or other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or 06-1528493 Organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 800 Connecticut Avenue Norwalk, Connecticut 06854 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code:(203) 299-8000 YesýNooIndicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. YesoNoý Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. YesýNoo Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). YesýNoo Indicate by check mark if disclosure of delinquent filers pursuant to Item 405 of Regulation S-K (§229.405 of this chapter) is not contained herein, and will not be contained, to the best of registrant's knowledge, in definitive proxy or information statements incorporated by reference in Part III of this Form 10-K or any amendment to this Form 10-K.ý Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act (Check one): Large accelerated filerýSmaller reporting companyoAccelerated fileroEmerging growth companyoNon-accelerated fileroIf an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). YesoNoý The aggregate market value of common stock held by non-affiliates of Booking Holdings Inc. at June 30, 2018 was approximately $96.6 billion based upon the closing price reported for such date on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. The number of outstanding shares of Booking Holdings Inc.'s common stock was 45,012,725 at February 20, 2019. Booking Holdings Inc. Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2018 Index Page No. Special Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements 1 PART I 1 Item 1. Business 1 Item 1A. Risk Factors 9 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 31 Item 2. Properties 31 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 31 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 31 PART II 31 Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 31 Item 6. Selected Financial Data 34 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 36 Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 60 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 61 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 61 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures 61 Item 9B. Other Information 64 PART III 64 Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 64 Item 11. Executive Compensation 64 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 64 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 64 Item 14. Principal Accountant Fees and Services 64 PART IV 64 Item 15. Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules 64 Item 16. Form 10-K Summary 67 Signatures 68 70 Consolidated Financial Statements Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This Annual Report on Form 10-K and the documents incorporated herein by reference contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our views regarding current expectations and projections about future events and conditions and are based on currently available information. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including the Risk Factors identified in Part I, Item 1A of this Annual Report; therefore, our actual results could differ materially from those expressed, implied or forecast in any such forward-looking statements. Expressions of future goals and expectations and similar expressions, including "may," "will," "should," "could," "aims," "seeks," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "targets," and "continue," reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, readers should carefully review the reports and documents we file or furnish from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC" or the "Commission"), particularly our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. PART I Item 1. Business Our mission is to help people experience the world. We seek to empower people to cut through travel barriers, such as time, money, language and overwhelming options, so they can use our services to easily and confidently stay where they want to stay, do what they want to do and experience what they want to experience. We operate six primary brands: • Booking.com - the world's leading brand for booking online accommodation reservations, based on room nights booked.

• KAYAK - a leading online meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation and rental car reservation information, from hundreds of travel websites at once.

• priceline - a leading hotel, rental car, airline ticket and vacation package online reservation service in North America.

• agoda - a leading online accommodation reservation service catering primarily to consumers in the Asia-Pacific region.

• Rentalcars.com - a leading online worldwide rental car reservation service.

• OpenTable - a leading online provider of restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management and customer acquisition services to restaurants. Our business is driven primarily by international results, which consist of the results of Booking.com, agoda and Rentalcars.com and the international businesses of KAYAK and OpenTable. This classification is independent of where the consumer resides, where the consumer is physically located while using our services or the location of the travel service provider or restaurant. For example, a reservation made through Booking.com at a hotel in New York by a consumer in the United States is part of our international results. During the year ended December 31, 2018, our international business (the substantial majority of which is generated by Booking.com) represented approximately 89% of our consolidated revenues. A significant majority of our revenues, including a significant majority of our international revenues, is earned in connection with facilitating accommodation reservations. See Note 16 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for more geographic information. Booking Holdings Inc. was formed as a Delaware limited liability company in 1997 and was converted into a Delaware corporation named priceline.com Incorporated in July 1998. On April 1, 2014, the Company changed its name from priceline.com Incorporated to The Priceline Group Inc., and, on February 21, 2018, the Company changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. Our common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BKNG," and traded under the symbol "PCLN" prior to February 27, 2018. Our principal executive offices are located at 800 Connecticut Avenue, Norwalk, Connecticut 06854. We refer to our company and all of our subsidiaries and brands collectively as "Booking Holdings," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us." The Booking Holdings Business Model We derive substantially all of our revenues and, prior to January 1, 2018, gross profit from the following sources: • Commissions earned from facilitating reservations of accommodations, rental cars and other travel services on an agency basis;

• Travel reservation commissions and transaction net revenues, credit card processing rebates and customer processing fees, in each case in connection with our merchant transactions;

• Advertising revenues primarily earned by KAYAK from sending referrals to online travel companies ("OTCs") and travel service providers, as well as from advertising placements on KAYAK's platforms;

• Reservation revenues paid by restaurants for diners seated through OpenTable's online reservation services, subscription fees for restaurant reservation management services provided by OpenTable; and

• Ancillary revenues including travel insurance-related revenues and global distribution system ("GDS") reservation booking fees, in each case related to certain of our travel services. Our priceline brand offers merchantName Your Own Price®opaque travel services, which were previously recorded in revenue on a "gross" basis with the amount remitted to the travel service providers reported as cost of revenues. Under the current revenue recognition accounting standard,Name Your Own Price®revenues are reported on a net basis with the amount remitted to the travel service providers recorded as an offset in merchant revenues. Therefore, for periods beginning after December 31, 2017, we no longer present "Cost of revenues" or "Gross profit" in our Consolidated Statements of Operations. Total revenues for periods beginning after December 31, 2017 are comparable to gross profit reported in prior periods. For further information on the adoption of the current revenue recognition accounting standard, see Note 2 to the Consolidated Financial Statements. For the year ended December 31, 2018, we had revenues of $14.5 billion comprised of "agency" revenues, "merchant" revenues and "advertising and other" revenues. • Agency revenues are derived from travel-related transactions where we do not receive payments from travelers for the services provided. We invoice the travel service providers for our commissions after travel is completed. Agency revenues consist almost entirely of travel reservation commissions, as well as certain GDS reservation booking fees and certain travel insurance fees.

• Merchant revenues are derived from travel-related transactions where we receive payments from travelers for the service provided, generally at the time of booking. Merchant revenues include travel reservation commissions and transaction net revenues (i.e., the amount charged to travelers less the amount owed to travel service providers) in connection with our merchant reservation services; ancillary fees, including travel insurance-related revenues and certain GDS reservation booking fees; and credit card processing rebates and customer processing fees. Substantially all merchant revenues are for merchant services derived from transactions where travelers book accommodation reservations or rental car reservations from travel service providers.

• Advertising and other revenues are derived primarily from revenues earned by KAYAK for sending referrals to OTCs and travel service providers and for advertising placements on its platforms and revenues earned by OpenTable for its restaurant reservation services and subscription fees for restaurant management services. The Booking Holdings Strategy We aim to achieve our mission to help people experience the world through global leadership in online travel and restaurant reservation and related services by: • providing consumers with the best choices and prices at any time, in any place, on any device;

• making it easy for people to find, book and experience their travel desires; and

• providing platforms, tools and insights to our business partners to help them be successful. We focus on relentless innovation and execution and a commitment to serve both consumers and our travel service provider and restaurant partners with unmatched service and best-in-class digital technology. The online travel and dining categories continue to grow as consumer purchasing shifts from traditional offline channels to interactive online channels, including mobile channels. Our strategy is to continue to participate broadly in this online growth by expanding our service offerings and markets. In particular, we aim to be the world leader in online travel and restaurant reservation and related services by (a) leveraging technology to provide consumers with the best experience, (b) partnering with travel service providers and 2 restaurants to our mutual benefit, (c) operating multiple brands that collaborate with each other, and (d) investing in profitable and sustainable growth. •Providing the best consumer experience. We believe that offering consumers an outstanding online experience is essential for our future success. To accomplish this, we focus on providing consumers with: (a) a variety of intuitive, easy-to-use online travel and restaurant reservation and search services; (b) a continually increasing number, location and variety of accommodations, other travel offerings and restaurants available through our services; (c) informative and useful content, such as pictures, accommodation and restaurant details and reviews; and (d) excellent customer service. Our goal is to make travel easy, frictionless and personal and to offer consumers the most trusted brand, the most personalized experience and the most extensive, varied and comprehensive accommodation selection in every geography at the best prices. For example, Booking.com increasingly provides reservation services for accommodations other than hotels. Booking.com included approximately 2,180,000 properties on its website at December 31, 2018, consisting of approximately 436,000 hotels, motels and resorts and approximately 1,744,000 homes, apartments and other unique places to stay. Further, we endeavor to provide excellent customer service in a variety of ways, including through our call centers and online platforms and the use of chatbots and other technologies, so that consumers can be confident that booking reservations through us will be a positive experience. We are constantly innovating in order to provide a best-in-class user experience with intuitive, easy-to-use online platforms (i.e., websites and mobile apps) to ensure that we are meeting the needs of online consumers while aiming to exceed their expectations.

•Partnering with travel service providers and restaurants.We aim to establish mutually beneficial relationships with travel service providers and restaurants around the world. We believe that travel service providers and restaurants benefit from participating in our services by increasing their distribution channels, demand and inventory utilization in an efficient and cost-effective manner. Travel service providers and restaurants benefit from our well-known brands and online marketing efforts, expertise in offering an excellent consumer experience through our online platforms and ability to offer their inventory in markets and to consumers that the travel service provider or restaurant may otherwise be unable or unlikely to reach. For example, an independent hotel may not have the means or expertise to market itself to international travelers, including in other languages, to build and operate effective online reservation services, or to engage in sophisticated online marketing techniques. Further, we are increasingly providing services, other than online reservation services, designed to help our partners grow their businesses. For example, OpenTable is continuously working to improve its reservation management software services to help restaurants more effectively manage their reservations and more efficiently market their available tables to diners.

•Maintaining multiple brands.We employ a strategy of operating multiple brands, which we believe allows us the opportunity to offer our services in ways that appeal to different consumers, pursue different marketing and business strategies, encourage experimentation and innovation, provide different service offerings and focus on different markets, while benefiting all of our brands from opportunities to share best practices and learnings and to collaborate. We intend to invest resources to support organic growth by all of our brands, whether through increased marketing, geographic expansion, technology innovation or increased access to accommodations, rental cars, restaurants, airline tickets or other services. We spend significant and increasing amounts on performance and brand marketing to acquire customers and establish and strengthen our brands. We intend to continue efforts to share best practices, access to travel service provider offerings and customers across our brands and to collaborate for the benefit of consumers. For example, on January 1, 2018, we began operating our Rentalcars.com business as part of Booking.com, which we believe will enable us to more effectively offer Rentalcars.com's services to address the ground transportation needs of Booking.com's customers. We believe that by promoting our brands worldwide, sharing travel service reservation availability and customer demand, and applying our industry experiences across brands and markets, we can more effectively expand our services globally and maintain and grow our position as a leading provider of worldwide online travel and restaurant reservation and related services.

• Investing in profitable and sustainable growth.We seek to offer online services that meet the needs and the expectations of consumers, travel service providers and restaurants and that we believe will result in long-term profitability and growth. We intend to accomplish this through continuous investment and innovation, growing our businesses in new and current markets, expanding our services and ensuring that we provide an appealing, intuitive and easy-to-use consumer experience. We have made significant investments in people, technology, marketing and expanded, new or additional services, such as increasing our extensive collection of accommodations including homes, apartments and other unique places to stay, insurance products and other offerings. We also may pursue strategic transactions. For example, we expanded our KAYAK meta-search Attachments Original document

