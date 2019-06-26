Log in
Booking : Glen Fogel Named CEO of Booking.com, Gillian Tans Appointed Chairwoman

06/26/2019 | 09:26am EDT

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Glenn Fogel has been named chief executive officer of Booking.com, on top of his current role as CEO of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG).

Meanwhile, Gillian Tans has been appointed into the new position of chairwoman of Booking.com and out of her former CEO role of the website, effective immediately, the company said Wednesday.

Ms. Tans, who has spent 17 years with the company, was appointed CEO of Booking.com in 2016. Before that, she served as Booking.com's president and chief operating officer, as well as other positions.

Mr. Fogel has been the CEO and president of Booking Holdings since January 2017. He joined Booking Holdings in February 2000.

"I am excited by the opportunity to guide our largest business and drive even more alignment across the Booking Holdings brands," Mr. Fogel said in prepared remarks.

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com has more than 17,500 employees around the world.

Aside from Booking.com, Booking Holdings oversees KAYAK, priceline.com, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

