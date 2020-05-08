Log in
Booking Holdings Inc.    BKNG

BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.

(BKNG)
Booking Holdings Inc. : Convertible Senior Notes due June 2020 to be Settled in Cash

05/08/2020

NORWALK, Conn., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that, in connection with any conversion of its outstanding 0.35% Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 on or after March 15, 2020, Booking has elected to pay cash in lieu of 100% of the deliverable shares otherwise issuable upon such conversion (i.e., the "Cash Percentage" is 100%).

About Booking Holdings Inc.
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel & related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 225 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-inc-convertible-senior-notes-due-june-2020-to-be-settled-in-cash-301056038.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
