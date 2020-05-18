Log in
Booking Holdings Up Nearly 12%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since August 2010 -- Data Talk

05/18/2020 | 11:36am EDT

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is currently at $1548.34, up $164.04 or 11.85%

-- Would be highest close since March 10, 2020, when it closed at $1559.00

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 4, 2010, when it rose 21.95%

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 13.34% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending March 26, 2020, when it rose 22.02%

-- Up 4.58% month-to-date

-- Down 24.61% year-to-date

-- Down 29.81% from its all-time closing high of $2206.09 on March 12, 2018

-- Down 11.64% from 52 weeks ago (May 20, 2019), when it closed at $1752.23

-- Down 25.81% from its 52 week closing high of $2086.90 on Jan. 10, 2020

-- Up 34.38% from its 52 week closing low of $1152.24 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $1572.88; highest intraday level since March 10, 2020, when it hit $1615.00

-- Up 13.62% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 25, 2020, when it rose as much as 15.09%

-- Fifth best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:07:44 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. 12.97% 1566 Delayed Quote.-32.60%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 3.63% 24531.45 Delayed Quote.-17.01%
NASDAQ 100 2.15% 9340.491502 Delayed Quote.4.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.62% 9242.143394 Delayed Quote.0.47%
S&P 500 3.25% 2954.68 Delayed Quote.-11.36%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 050 M
EBIT 2020 314 M
Net income 2020 -393 M
Debt 2020 1 899 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -143x
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
EV / Sales2020 8,31x
EV / Sales2021 4,68x
Capitalization 56 661 M
Chart BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Booking Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 1 620,03 $
Last Close Price 1 384,31 $
Spread / Highest target 58,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn D. Fogel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffery H. Boyd Chairman
David Ian Goulden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy B. Peretsman Independent Director
James Mathew Guyette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-32.60%56 661
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-28.44%14 122
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-38.27%9 412
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%3 517
TRAINLINE PLC-22.72%2 283
TRIPADVISOR-48.45%2 101
