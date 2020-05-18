Booking Holdings Up Nearly 12%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since August 2010 -- Data Talk

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is currently at $1548.34, up $164.04 or 11.85%

-- Would be highest close since March 10, 2020, when it closed at $1559.00

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 4, 2010, when it rose 21.95%

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 13.34% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending March 26, 2020, when it rose 22.02%

-- Up 4.58% month-to-date

-- Down 24.61% year-to-date

-- Down 29.81% from its all-time closing high of $2206.09 on March 12, 2018

-- Down 11.64% from 52 weeks ago (May 20, 2019), when it closed at $1752.23

-- Down 25.81% from its 52 week closing high of $2086.90 on Jan. 10, 2020

-- Up 34.38% from its 52 week closing low of $1152.24 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $1572.88; highest intraday level since March 10, 2020, when it hit $1615.00

-- Up 13.62% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 25, 2020, when it rose as much as 15.09%

-- Fifth best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:07:44 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet