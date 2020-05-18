Booking Holdings Up Nearly 12%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since August 2010 -- Data Talk

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is currently at $1548.34, up $164.04 or 11.85%
-- Would be highest close since March 10, 2020, when it closed at $1559.00
-- On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 4, 2010, when it rose 21.95%
-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 13.34% over this period
-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending March 26, 2020, when it rose 22.02%
-- Up 4.58% month-to-date
-- Down 24.61% year-to-date
-- Down 29.81% from its all-time closing high of $2206.09 on March 12, 2018
-- Down 11.64% from 52 weeks ago (May 20, 2019), when it closed at $1752.23
-- Down 25.81% from its 52 week closing high of $2086.90 on Jan. 10, 2020
-- Up 34.38% from its 52 week closing low of $1152.24 on March 23, 2020
-- Traded as high as $1572.88; highest intraday level since March 10, 2020, when it hit $1615.00
-- Up 13.62% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 25, 2020, when it rose as much as 15.09%
-- Fifth best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 11:07:44 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet