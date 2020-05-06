Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Booking Holdings Inc.    BKNG

BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.

(BKNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Booking Holdings : to Make First Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Thursday, May 7

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 10:31am EDT

NORWALK, Conn., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First quarter financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 7, through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website: http://ir.bookingholdings.com.

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Thursday, May 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 230 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands
Booking.comKAYAKpriceline.comagoda.comRentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-make-first-quarter-2020-earnings-press-release-available-on-companys-investor-relations-website-on-thursday-may-7-301054004.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
10:31aBOOKING HOLDINGS : to Make First Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release Available o..
PR
05/04BOOKING : OpenTable Waives Fees and Updates Features to Help Restaurants Prepare..
AQ
05/01BOOKING : ' OpenTable Waives Restaurant Fees Amid Pandemic
DJ
05/01BOOKING : OpenTable Waives Fees and Updates Features to Help Restaurants Prepare..
PR
04/29BOOKING HOLDINGS : to Webcast First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7
PR
04/28BOOKING : Hungary fines Booking.com operator 6.1 million pounds for unfair pract..
RE
04/27BOOKING : Bob van Dijk Nominated for Election to the Booking Holdings' Board of ..
AQ
04/24BOOKING : Names Mylod as Chairman, Nominates van Dijk for Board Director
DJ
04/24BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD..
AQ
04/24BOOKING : Bob van Dijk Nominated for Election to the Booking Holdings' Board of ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group