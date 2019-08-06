Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Booking Holdings Inc    BKNG

BOOKING HOLDINGS INC

(BKNG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Booking Holdings : to Make Second Quarter Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Wednesday, August 7

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter 2019 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 7, through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website: http://ir.bookingholdings.com.

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 230 countries and territories through six primary brands - Booking.comKAYAKpriceline.comagoda.comRentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to help people experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-make-second-quarter-earnings-press-release-available-on-companys-investor-relations-website-on-wednesday-august-7-300897319.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOOKING HOLDINGS INC
01:31pBOOKING HOLDINGS : to Make Second Quarter Earnings Press Release Available on Co..
PR
08/01BOOKING : Global travelers most likely to want to meet travelers of their own na..
PU
07/29BOOKING HOLDINGS : to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 7
PR
07/22EXPEDIA : Why Expedia Is a Stock Worth Booking
AQ
07/18TAKE IN ALL THE BEAUTY CANADA HAS TO : OpenTable Reveals 100 Most Scenic Restaur..
AQ
07/18DINING WITH A VIEW : OpenTable Reveals 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America fo..
PR
07/18Chinese Ride-Hailing App Didi Seeks $2 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
07/17BOOKING : China's Didi Seeks to Raise up to $2 Billion Amid Uber Revival--2nd Up..
DJ
07/15BOOKING : OpenTable Reveals 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2019; ..
AQ
07/15BOOKING : Announces Leadership Transition At Booking.com
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group