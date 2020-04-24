Booking : Names Mylod as Chairman, Nominates van Dijk for Board Director

By Dave Sebastian



Booking Holdings Inc. said it is naming Robert Mylod Jr., a current board director, as the company's chairman, effective at the time of its annual meeting in June, as well as nominating Naspers Ltd. Chief Executive Bob van Dijk to the board.

Mr. Mylod, who sits on the company's compensation committee and has been on the board since May 2017, will succeed Jeffery Boyd, who will remain as a board director, Booking said Friday. Mr. Mylod is a managing partner at Annox Capital Management and was previously finance chief, vice chairman and head of worldwide strategy and planning at Booking.

Naspers, which Mr. van Dijk has been leading since April 2014, is a South African holding company. It listed its international internet assets in Amsterdam under the name Prosus NV. He previously served management positions at eBay Inc. and Schibsted ASA.

The company also said Vanessa Wittman will be chairing Booking's audit committee, of which she is already a member. She will succeed Charles Noski, who will become independent director and chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee, Booking said.

