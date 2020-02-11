Log in
Booking : OpenTable Gives Frequent Diners Access to Hard-to-Book Restaurants

02/11/2020 | 07:01am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is giving U.S. diners exclusive access to hot tables with the launch of Premium Access - a new loyalty perk available for frequent OpenTable diners. Starting today, OpenTable Dining Points can be used to unlock hard-to-get reservations at popular restaurants during prime dining times - a feature that nearly three quarters (68%) of diners expressed interest in, according to an internal survey. Beginning November 2019, Premium Access reservations were exclusively rolled out for Capital One cardholders and continues to be available to them.

OpenTable logo (PRNewsFoto/OpenTable) (PRNewsFoto/OpenTable)

"As we look for ways to enhance our OpenTable Rewards program, we want to ensure we're giving diners what they want, and getting into the best restaurants at prime dining times topped the list," said Joseph Essas, Chief Technology Officer, OpenTable "We're excited to reward frequent diners with the ability to book highly sought after reservations with less lead time."

Diners can take the following steps to book a Premium Access reservation:

  1. Login to your OpenTable account on the mobile app.
  2. Find  the "Premium Access" carousel on the home screen to browse the list of participating restaurants and select where you would like to dine.
  3. Redeem dining points or verify as a Capital One credit cardholder to book
    • For diners with enough Dining Points, the associated points will then be deducted from their OpenTable Rewards account.
    • For verified Capital One credit cardholders, there is no charge.

Premium Access is available across the US in 20 cities with more than 200+ participating restaurants. Examples of participating restaurants include: Amen Street Fish + Raw Bar (Charleston), Vivere and Jeong (Chicago), State Bird Provisions (San FranciscoCrown Shy (New York) and Rioja (Denver).

The rollout of Premium Access comes just in time for those looking to book a great last-minute table, ensuring both planners and procrastinators alike can grab reservations at the hottest spots this Valentine's Day.

"Being a part of OpenTable Premium Access program gives the opportunity for the valued patrons of Capital One and OpenTable to experience award-winning Blue Duck Tavern," said Joseph Cerione, General Manager of Blue Duck Tavern.

For more information on how to redeem your points or use your Capital One credit card, head to www.opentable.com/premiumaccess.  For restaurants interested in joining the program, please contact your account manager.

About OpenTable
OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 54,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 131 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to grow their business.

About Capital One
At Capital One we're on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more at capitalone.com/access

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentable-gives-frequent-diners-access-to-hard-to-book-restaurants-301002394.html

SOURCE OpenTable, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
