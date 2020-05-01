Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Booking Holdings Inc.    BKNG

BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.

(BKNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Booking : OpenTable Waives Fees and Updates Features to Help Restaurants Prepare for Reopening Post COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 12:49pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As restaurants look to reopen, the needs of each will change as government restrictions and safety recommendations evolve. Restaurants that have never taken reservations may find themselves looking for ways to adjust floor plans to allow more space between tables and manage capacity. To help restaurants reopen and adhere to these new norms, OpenTable is rolling out two new initiatives: an enhanced restaurant management platform and price cuts for 2020.

OpenTable's technology has always enabled restaurants to connect with diners to manage reservations, prepare for shifts, and maximize table availability, but enhancements to the platform will provide added support for restaurants so they can adhere to social distancing guidelines while providing updated health and safety information to diners for when it is safe to eat out again.

These advanced features are now paired with discounted pricing to reduce the reopening costs of our customers and to encourage new restaurants to join OpenTable. Beginning in May, restaurants that sign up for our "Open Door" pricing program will enjoy: no OpenTable subscription fees through the end of 2020, no cover fees through September 30, 2020 and a 50% discount on cover fees through 2020. OpenTable's standard subscription and cover pricing will resume only in January 2021.

"Restaurants need help to reopen quickly, safely, and successfully as local restrictions lift.  We're doing our part to help them by waiving fees and updating features with the post-COVID-19 dining experience in mind," said Andrea Johnston, COO, OpenTable.

Restaurants interested in the Open Door Program can receive follow-up information and first-access to participate here. Over the past few weeks, OpenTable has rolled out a number of efforts to support the restaurant industry from releasing data on the staggering decline in seated diners, to launching OpenTable for groceries to help manage overcrowding and long lines, to hosting weekly webinar series providing expert support for restaurants during this time. For a summary of all the efforts that OpenTable has done to support restaurants during this time, please visit https://restaurant.opentable.com/news/.  

About OpenTable
OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with nearly 60,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 134 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to keep guests coming back.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentable-waives-fees-and-updates-features-to-help-restaurants-prepare-for-reopening-post-covid-19-301051053.html

SOURCE OpenTable, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
12:49pBOOKING : OpenTable Waives Fees and Updates Features to Help Restaurants Prepare..
PR
04/29BOOKING HOLDINGS : to Webcast First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7
PR
04/28BOOKING : Hungary fines Booking.com operator 6.1 million pounds for unfair pract..
RE
04/27BOOKING : Bob van Dijk Nominated for Election to the Booking Holdings' Board of ..
AQ
04/24BOOKING : Names Mylod as Chairman, Nominates van Dijk for Board Director
DJ
04/24BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD..
AQ
04/24BOOKING : Bob van Dijk Nominated for Election to the Booking Holdings' Board of ..
PR
04/14BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
04/14BOOKING : Withdraws First Quarter 2020 Financial Guidance Due To Worsening COVID..
AQ
04/09BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group