Booking : OpenTable Waives Fees and Updates Features to Help Restaurants Prepare for Reopening Post COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As restaurants look to reopen, the needs of each will change as government restrictions and safety recommendations evolve. Restaurants that have never taken reservations may find themselves looking for ways to adjust floor plans to allow more space between tables and manage capacity. To help restaurants reopen and adhere to these new norms, OpenTable is rolling out two new initiatives: an enhanced restaurant management platform and price cuts for 2020.

OpenTable's technology has always enabled restaurants to connect with diners to manage reservations, prepare for shifts, and maximize table availability, but enhancements to the platform will provide added support for restaurants so they can adhere to social distancing guidelines while providing updated health and safety information to diners for when it is safe to eat out again.

These advanced features are now paired with discounted pricing to reduce the reopening costs of our customers and to encourage new restaurants to join OpenTable. Beginning in May, restaurants that sign up for our "Open Door" pricing program will enjoy: no OpenTable subscription fees through the end of 2020, no cover fees through September 30, 2020 and a 50% discount on cover fees through 2020. OpenTable's standard subscription and cover pricing will resume only in January 2021.

"Restaurants need help to reopen quickly, safely, and successfully as local restrictions lift. We're doing our part to help them by waiving fees and updating features with the post-COVID-19 dining experience in mind," said Andrea Johnston, COO, OpenTable.

Restaurants interested in the Open Door Program can receive follow-up information and first-access to participate here . Over the past few weeks, OpenTable has rolled out a number of efforts to support the restaurant industry from releasing data on the staggering decline in seated diners, to launching OpenTable for groceries to help manage overcrowding and long lines, to hosting weekly webinar series providing expert support for restaurants during this time. For a summary of all the efforts that OpenTable has done to support restaurants during this time, please visit https://restaurant.opentable.com/news/ .

