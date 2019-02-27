Booking : Reports Financial Results for 4th Quarter and Full-Year 2018 0 02/27/2019 | 05:46pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Booking Holdings Reports Financial Results for 4thQuarter and Full-Year 2018 NORWALK, CT - February 27, 2019. . . Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) today reported its 4thquarter and full-year 2018 financial results. Fourth quarter gross travel bookings for Booking Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "Booking Holdings," "we," "our" or "us"), which refers to the total dollar value, generally inclusive of taxes and fees, of all travel services booked by its customers, net of cancellations, were $19.6 billion, an increase of 9% over a year ago (approximately 13% on a constant-currency basis). Booking Holdings' total revenues for the 4thquarter were $3.2 billion, as compared to gross profit of $2.8 billion in the 4thquarter of 2017, a 16% increase from the prior year (approximately 21% on a constant-currency basis). Net income in the 4thquarter was $646 million, or $13.86 per share, including before tax amounts of approximately $474 million of net unrealized losses on marketable equity securities, pursuant to the adoption of a new accounting update effective for periods beginning after December 31, 2017, and a $48 million income tax benefit primarily due to the one-time transitional tax on mandatory deemed repatriation of accumulated unremittedinternational earnings as a result of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("Tax Act") enacted in December 2017. The $555 million, or $11.41 net loss per share in the 4thquarter of 2017 included $1.3 billion of provisional net income tax expense recorded pursuant to the Tax Act. The provisional net income tax expense was comprised of approximately $1.6 billion of income tax expense related to the mandatory deemed repatriation of estimated accumulated unremitted international earnings, partially offset by a net income tax benefit of approximately $217 million related to the remeasurement of the Company's U.S. deferred income tax assets and liabilities due to the reduction of the U.S. federal statutory tax rate from 35% to 21%. Non-GAAP net income in the 4thquarter of 2018 was $1.0 billion, a 25% increase versus the prior year. Non-GAAP net income was $22.49 per diluted share, a 33% increase compared to $16.86 per diluted share a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the 4thquarter of 2018 was $1.3 billion, a 17% increase versus a year ago. Non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA for the 4thquarter of 2018 exclude the net unrealized losses on marketable equity securities of approximately $474 million before tax. In addition, Non-GAAP net income for the 4thquarter of 2018 and 2017 excludes the $48 million income tax benefit and $1.3 billion income tax expense, respectively, related to the Tax Act, as mentioned above. The section below entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides definitions and information about the use of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the attached financial and statistical supplement reconciles non-GAAP financial results with Booking Holdings' financial results under GAAP. For the full-year 2018, Booking Holdings had gross travel bookings of $92.7 billion, a 14% increase compared to 2017 (approximately 13% on a constant-currency basis). Booking Holdings' total revenues in 2018 were $14.5 billion, as compared to gross profit of $12.4 billion in 2017, a 17% increase from the prior year (approximately 16% on a constant-currency basis). International operations contributed full-year revenues of $13.0 billion, a 17% increase versus the prior year (approximately 17% on a constant-currency basis). Non-GAAP net income for the full-year 2018 was $4.4 billion, a 16% increase versus the prior year. Non-GAAP net income was $92.59 per diluted share, a 20% increase compared to $77.03 per diluted share a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for 2018 was $5.7 billion, an 18% increase over the prior year. Non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA for the full-year 2018 exclude net unrealized losses on marketable equity securities of approximately $367 million before tax. In addition, Non-GAAP net income for the 4thquarter of 2018 and 2017 excludes the $48 million income tax benefit and $1.3 billion income tax expense, respectively, related to the Tax Act, as mentioned above. "2018 was a good year for Booking Holdings as we met many important financial and strategic goals," said Glenn Fogel, Chief Executive Officer of Booking Holdings. "In 2018, we achieved a new milestone exceeding three-1 quarters of a billion total booked room nights and produced strong year-over-year growth across our key financial metrics." Looking forward, Mr. Fogel said, "I am excited about the investments we are making in 2019 as we position the Company for long-term growth." Current Revenue Recognition Standard Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2014-09 ("Current Revenue Standard"). Under the Current Revenue Standard, the Company recognizes substantially all of its revenue at check-in, rather than at check-out, as it had in the past under the previous revenue accounting standard ("Previous Revenue Standard"). In addition, revenues fromName Your Own Price®transactions are now presented on a net basis, with the amounts remitted to the travel service providers reported as a reduction of merchant revenues. Therefore, the Company no longer presents cost of revenues or gross profit. Total revenues for the 4thquarter of 2018 under the Current Revenue Standard were approximately 5% higher than what gross profit for the 4thquarter of 2018 would have been if reported under the Previous Revenue Standard. The year-over-year growth rates for 2018 compare total revenues in 2018 to gross profit in 2017. The adoption of the Current Revenue Standard, also had approximately a 5% favorable impact on the growth rate when comparing total revenues for the 4thquarter of 2018 under the Current Revenue Standard to gross profit for the 4thquarter of 2017 reported under the Previous Revenue Standard. Booking Holdings' guidance for the 1stquarter and the full year of 2019 Guidance for the 1stquarter is as follows: Year over year growth - Room nights booked 6 % 8% (U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Guidance Ranges Metrics Low High Year over year growth - Total gross travel bookings (1)% 1% Year over year growth - Total gross travel bookings (constant currency) 5 %7% GAAP Year over year growth - Revenue Net income(1)(3) Net income per diluted share(2)(3) (2)% -% $ 450 $ 465 $ 9.90 $ 10.20 Non-GAAP Year over year growth - Revenue (1)%1% Year over year growth - Revenue (constant currency) 5 % 7% Non-GAAP Net income(1) $ 495 $ 510 Non-GAAP Net income per diluted share(2)Adjusted EBITDA

$ 10.90 $ 11.20

$ 680 $ 700 (1)Assumes an estimated effective tax rate for the 1stquarter of 2019 of approximately 18%.

(2)Assumes a fully diluted share count of approximately 45.6 million shares.

(3)Guidance for the 1stquarter of 2019 for GAAP net income and net income per diluted share exclude the impact of unrealized gains and losses on marketable equity securities which are not predictable. Non-GAAP adjustments for amortization expense of intangible assets, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and the tax impact of these non-GAAP adjustments are expected to increase non-GAAP net income over GAAP net income by approximately $45 million in the 1stquarter 2019, before considering the impact of unrealized gains or losses on marketable equity securities, which are not predictable. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is comprised of GAAP net income excluding depreciation and amortization expense, interest income, interest expense, unrealized gains and losses on marketable equity securities and income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be higher than GAAP net income by approximately $230 million to $235 million in the 1stquarter of 2019, before considering the impact of unrealized gains or losses on marketable equity securities, which are not predictable. For the full year 2019, we currently expect our non-GAAP net income per diluted share, on a constant currency basis, to grow year-over-year in the low double digits. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP net income guidance, adjusted EBITDA guidance and non-GAAP net income per diluted share on a constant currency basis guidance to GAAP net income and GAAP net income per diluted share is not provided because elements of the GAAP measures, such as foreign exchange rates and unrealized gains or losses on marketable equity securities, cannot be reliably predicted or estimated and could be significant. Accordingly, a full reconciliation cannot be given without unreasonable effort. Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and include all normal and recurring adjustments that management of the Company considers necessary for a fair presentation of its financial position and operating results. To supplement the Consolidated Financial Statements, the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP total revenues, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow (net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures). The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a basis to evaluate performance and set targets for employee compensation programs. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing operating performance because they facilitate comparison of the Company's results for the current period and projected next-period results to those of prior periods and to those of its competitors (though other companies may calculate similar non-GAAP financial measures differently from those calculated by the Company). These non-GAAP financial measures, in particular adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and free cash flow are not intended to represent funds available for Booking Holdings' discretionary use and are not intended to represent or to be used as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flow from operations as measured under GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP measures, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the Company's consolidated statements of operations and cash flows and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Non-GAAP net income is net income with the following adjustments: •excludes the impact, if any, of significant charges or benefits associated with judgments, rulings, settlements and/or certain adjustments related to prior periods arising from travel transaction tax (e.g., hotel occupancy taxes, excise taxes, sales taxes, etc.) proceedings or other litigation or obligations, such as net travel transaction tax-related charges of $21 million and $24 million, recorded in General and administrative expense in the 4thquarter of 2018 and the 3rdquarter of 2018, respectively, and Interest income of $2 million recorded in the 3rdquarter of 2018.

• excludes the impact of significant loyalty program adjustments, such as the favorable $27 million adjustment to total revenues in the 1stquarter of 2018 related to changes introduced in that same quarter to OpenTable's loyalty program,

• excludes amortization expense of intangible assets,

• excludes the impact, if any, of significant charges related to the impairment of goodwill or intangible assets,

• excludes non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt, if any, related to our convertible debt,

•excludes the impact, if any, of significant gains or losses on the sale of cost-method investments and significant charges related to other-than-temporary impairments of such investments,

• excludes unrealized gains and losses on marketable equity securities, if any, which are recognized in net income (beginning in the 1stquarter of 2018),

• excludes the $48 million income tax benefit and $1.3 billion net income tax expense recorded in the 4thquarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively, related to the Tax Act, and

• the income tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments mentioned above. In addition to the adjustments listed above regarding non-GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation expense, interest income, interest expense and income tax expense. We evaluate certain operating and financial measures on both an as-reported and constant-currency basis. We calculate constant currency by converting our current-year period results for transactions recorded in currencies other than U.S. Dollars using the corresponding prior-year period monthly average exchange rates rather than the current-year period monthly average exchange rates. The attached financial and statistical supplement includes reconciliations of our financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Information About Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, including information providing guidance of expected future period financial performance. These forward-looking statements reflect the views of the Company's management regarding current expectations and projections about future events and are based on currently available information and current foreign currency exchange rates. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict; therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expressed, implied or forecasted in any such forward-looking statements. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions including, "may," "will," "should," "could," "aims," "seeks," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "targets," and "continue," reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: -- adverse changes in general market conditions for travel services, including the effects of macroeconomic conditions, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, health concerns, civil or political unrest or other events outside our control;

-- the effects of increased competition;

-- fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and other risks associated with doing business in multiple currencies;

-- our ability to successfully manage our growth and expand our global business;

-- our ability to respond to and keep up with the rapid pace of technological and market changes;

-- our performance marketing efficiency and the general effectiveness of our marketing efforts;

-- IT systems-related failures, data privacy risks and obligations, and/or security breaches;

-- any change by our search and meta-search partners in how they present travel search results or conduct their auctions for search placement in a manner that is competitively disadvantageous to us;

-- any write-downs or impairments of goodwill or intangible assets related to acquisitions or investments;

-- adverse changes in relationships with travel service providers and restaurants;

-- our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and

About Booking Holdings Inc. Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to consumers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary brands-Booking.com,KAYAK,priceline,agoda.com,Rentalcars.comandOpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to help people experience the world. For more information, visitBookingHoldings.comand follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings. ### For Press Information: Leslie Cafferty (203) 299-8128leslie.cafferty@bookingholdings.comFor Investor Relations: Michael Noonan (203) 299-8489michael.noonan@bookingholdings.com

