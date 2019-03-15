Booking : Who Controls Diners' Data? OpenTable Moves to Assert Control

By Micah Maidenberg

OpenTable is barring restaurants from sharing data with rival booking services without its permission, intensifying a fight for control of the information diners disclose when they make reservations online.

The table-booking service will block restaurants from giving competitors access to diner data acquired through OpenTable unless they pay new fees, according to its updated client agreement and a copy of a new pricing plan viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Data about diners is becoming increasingly valuable, as restaurant groups look to mine information about customers and their preferences to target them with individualized products and services. Chains are using the information to tweak menus, flag diners' allergies and track spending patterns.

"To do that level of personalization, that level of engagement, you need to know more," said Scott Langdoc, who leads the hospitality practice at BRP Consulting.

OpenTable handled reservations for 330 million diners in the year through November 2018, up about 70% from that same period in 2014 when Priceline Group acquired the restaurant-booking service. Last year Priceline changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc.

Restaurants pay OpenTable up to $1.50 for each person in a reservation made through the platform. It also has an offering called GuestCenter for managing guest information and tables. But OpenTable is facing new rivals, including SevenRooms, which offers restaurants similar services, including online bookings, and is partly backed by an Amazon.com Inc. fund.

Some restaurateurs say OpenTable wants to freeze out SevenRooms, which pulls diner data collected by restaurants using the OpenTable platform into its own system. SevenRooms, founded in 2011 and with backing also from Comcast Corp.'s venture arm, has clients in more than 250 cities.

Amid the criticism, OpenTable said Friday that it had agreed to allow restaurateurs using SevenRooms to integrate the platform with its system in exchange for a fee.

Steve Hafner, chief executive of OpenTable and the Kayak travel-reservation business that are both owned by Booking Holdings, said the new policy isn't designed to lock out SevenRooms. He said the service changes are meant to protect diner privacy -- and OpenTable's control of that data when customers don't want to share it with restaurants.

"That information is absolutely not the restaurants'," Mr. Hafner said.

OpenTable's updated agreement with restaurant operators prohibits them from allowing third parties to access and copy information from OpenTable without its consent. A previous agreement, dated January of last year, didn't include that restriction.

SevenRooms, which competes with OpenTable's GuestCenter, charges restaurants about $500 a month per location for its table-management and guest-profile software, which integrates with a restaurant's OpenTable account or other reservation systems.

"OpenTable is restricting your access to your reservation and guest data, " SevenRooms Chief Executive Joel Montaniel wrote in a recent email to clients, "and ultimately preventing you from running your business as you see fit."

OpenTable will charge restaurant operators who used both systems a fee of $250 per restaurant per month, according to an OpenTable presentation viewed by the Journal and to a restaurant executive who received a copy of the terms.

New users of both systems will have to pay OpenTable $1,000 a month for each location, the presentation and a person familiar with the matter said.

Mr. Hafner said the new rates could change. He declined to comment further.

Arthur Li, finance chief at Altamarea Group, which has 13 restaurants in New York, Washington and other cities, said the new fees were unreasonable.

"The pricing is clearly designed to make restaurants shift away from SevenRooms, which we will not do," Mr. Li said.

Other restaurateurs who use SevenRooms said they should be able to use the data shared with them through OpenTable as they wish.

"This information is our information. It's not OpenTable's information," said Wassef Haroun, an owner of MBar, a restaurant in Seattle that uses both OpenTable and SevenRooms.

