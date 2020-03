By Dave Sebastian



Booking Holdings Inc. withdrew its financial guidance for the first quarter as the coronavirus epidemic has slammed travel demand.

President and Chief Executive Glenn Fogel said Monday travel demand has worsened in Europe and North America.

"Given the rapidly evolving situation, we are unable at this time to reliably quantify the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our future financial results," he said.

