News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Booking.com : Reveals How a Passion for Fashion Fuels the Style-Conscious Global Traveler

09/04/2018 | 10:01am CEST

AMSTERDAM, September 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New global research from Booking.com, the global leader in connecting people with the most incredible places to stay, reveals how style can impact our mood and confidence while on vacation. Over half of global travelers (57%) pay close attention to their appearance every single day, but two out of five (39%) actually care more about their physical appearance while on vacation than when at home.

Almost two fifths (38%) of global travelers feel more confident while on vacation than at home and almost half agree that looking their best while on vacation is important (48%) - with two in five dressing their best for vacation photos that are sure to make their way to social media (43%).

Vacation wardrobes have a significant part to play with four out of ten global travelers citing their travel wardrobe as the secret to vacation confidence (39%), so much so that the effects of vacation style last much longer than the trip itself. Almost half of global travelers (47%) have felt inspired to make changes to their own personal style after being on vacation.

To read the full release, please visit Booking.com's global media room.

For further information, contact the Booking.com Press Office:

mediarelations@booking.com

About Booking.com:

Booking.com connects travelers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in 43 languages, offer 28.8 million+ total reported listings, including more than 5.5 million listings of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay and cover more than 138,000 destinations in 229 countries and territories worldwide. Each day, 1.5 million+ room nights are reserved on our platform. So whether travelling for business or leisure, customers can instantly book their ideal accommodation quickly and easily with Booking.com, without booking fees and backed up by our promise to price match. Via our customer experience team, customers can reach Booking.com 24/7 for assistance and support in 43 languages, any time of the day or night.

Established in 1996, Booking.com B.V. owns and operates Booking.com™, and is part of Booking Holdings Inc.  (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com now employs more than 17,000 employees in 198 offices in 70 countries worldwide. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, like us on Facebook, and visit our global media room.

SOURCE Booking.com


© PRNewswire 2018
