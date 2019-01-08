Booking.com : Reveals the Most Welcoming Places on Earth According to Its 2018 Guest Review Awards

Log in
01/08/2019 | 04:01am EST

NEW YORK, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Today Booking.com is honoring its accommodation partners that consistently deliver great guest experiences with a 2018 Guest Review Award. For the seventh annual edition of the awards, 759,845 properties in total across 219 countries and territories are being given an award, with the top countries receiving the most awards being Italy (106,513), Spain (46,646), France (45,286), Germany (36,042), United States (35,626), Croatia (34,027), United Kingdom (31,206), Russian Federation (26,729), Poland (26,572), and Brazil (24,477).

Most welcoming places on Earth 

Based on the share of properties receiving an award in 2018, for the first time ever Booking.com reveals the most welcoming places on Earth according to customer reviews.  The most welcoming countries are: Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, New Zealand, Taiwan, Romania, Hungary, Ireland, Serbia, and Greece. The most welcoming destinations are Goreme (Turkey), Slunj (Croatia), Eluanbi (Taiwan), Niagara on the Lake (Canada), Lake Tekapo (New Zealand), Bendigo (Australia), Newport (United States), Nozawa Onsen (Japan), Fernando de Noronha (Brazil) and El Chalten (Argentina). This is especially relevant for the 73% of global travelers that say friendly and interesting locals are one of their top considerations when selecting a destination for their next trip.

MOST WELCOMING CITIES IN THE U.S. 

Newport, RI
Sedona, AZ
Oklahoma City, OK
Pittsburgh, PA
Fort Worth, TX
Baltimore, MD
Louisville, KY
Arlington, VA
Anaheim, CA
Jacksonville, FL

About Booking.com:

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com B.V. has grown from a small Dutch start-up to one of the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com now employs more than 17,000 employees in over 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide.

With a mission to empower people to experience the world, Booking.com invests in digital technology that helps take the friction out of travel. At Booking.com, we connect travelers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay, including everything from apartments, vacation homes, and family-run B&Bs to 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses and even igloos. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in 43 languages, offer 29 million total reported listings and cover more than 145,000 destinations in 229 countries and territories worldwide.

Notes to editors 

For further information about methodology, award requirements, survey sample sizes, and overall qualifications, please contact the Booking.com Press Office: BookingUS@hs-pr.com

SOURCE Booking.com


© PRNewswire 2019
