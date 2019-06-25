Log in
Booking : com Takes a Slice of Hotels' Lucrative Resort Fees

06/25/2019 | 07:15am EDT

By Tess Riski

Resort fees are becoming so ubiquitous that some online travel sites are looking to cash in on them.

Hotel owners of secluded resort destinations for years have charged guests fees of about $20 to $60 a night to cover amenities such as spas, swimming pools and towels. More recently, city hotels have included an urban fee, which can run as high as $40 a night and covers amenities such as Wi-Fi, gym access and a continental breakfast.

Hoteliers find resort fees particularly appealing because online travel agents typically collect a 12% to 15% commission on room rates but don't touch the resort fee, said Thomas McConnell, head of the global hospitality group at Cushman & Wakefield.

Now, some online travel agents want a share of these fees, too. Booking.com, which is owned by Booking Holdings Inc., earlier this month told its hotel partners in the U.S. that it would begin collecting a 15% commission on resort fees in addition to the 15% it currently collects on the room rate.

The online travel site said it hopes the resort fee commission will encourage hotels to eliminate the fees altogether.

"At the end of the day, resort fees are a bad consumer experience across the board," said Leslie Cafferty, head of global communication for Booking Holdings. "It's definitely been their intent to raise additional revenue by charging additional fees."

Ms. Cafferty said Booking.com notified European hotels of the new policy earlier this year, and that it is currently rolling out the commission in countries across the globe, including the U.S.

Booking Holdings' other sites, Kayak and Priceline, don't have any immediate plans to charge commission on resort fees, Ms. Cafferty said.

A spokesperson for Expedia Group Inc., which owns travel booking sites Expedia.com, Hotwire, Hotels.com, Trivago and Travelocity, said the company has no plans to take commission on resort fees, though it plans to give hotels without mandatory fees "higher visibility to travelers on our sites."

While some hotel owners say urban fees and resort fees are a good deal for guests because their value exceeds what the customer actually pays, analysts say they amount to a discreet way to boost room rates.

"It's pure profit for these companies," said C. Patrick Scholes, a lodging analyst with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

The hotel industry is vowing to fight back against the new commission charges. Vijay Dandapani, chief executive of the Hotel Association of New York City, said large hotel brands are negotiating with Booking, and that they are "likely to minimize their exposure" to online travel sites if a compromise can't be reached.

Still, Mr. Dandapani said, hotels are the underdog against Booking and Expedia, which he said have a "duopoly."

"Their response is ludicrous, really. It doesn't pass the laugh test," Mr. Dandapani said of Booking.com's reasoning for charging additional commission. He added that resort fees provide a value far above what the guest actually pays. "It's not just something we're pulling out of our hat," he said.

Resort and urban fees matter more than ever to hotel owners. About 70 percent of full-service hotels in New York City aren't generating sufficient cash flow to fund reserves for capital replacement, debt service and return on investment, according to Bjorn Hanson, an adjunct professor at New York University's Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality.

"This resort fee looks like the only way hotels can deal with this challenge," Mr. Hanson said.

From 2017 to 2018, miscellaneous income in hotels -- which includes resort fees and cancellation fees -- rose 11.3% nationwide and 29.9% in New York City, according to hotel-data firm STR Inc. This income generated $6 billion in revenue in 2018 and led all other categories in growth for the fifth year in a row, STR said.

The growth of resort fees has been fueled in part by guests' increasing expectations, said Emily Wilson, vice president of asset management at CHMWarnick.

"Guests are expecting a hotel experience to be at or better than their residential home experience," she said.

But some guests say they should have a choice in whether or not they are charged for amenities they don't use.

Kayla Jarrett, 25, visited Manhattan from Salt Lake City in June and stayed at the Paramount Hotel in Times Square. She said she was charged a nightly $25 fee through an online deal, although the hotel typically charges a $40 nightly facility fee, according to its website.

A Paramount Hotel spokesperson referred to the hotel's website, which discloses the facility fee. The fee covers services such as Wi-Fi, gym access, unlimited calls, streaming service and discounts at the hotel's in-house cafe, the website says.

Ms. Jarrett said she doesn't agree with the mandatory charge. "I didn't use the gym or the things that would count for the resort fee," she said. "I don't come to New York to work out."

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 224 M
EBIT 2019 5 594 M
Net income 2019 4 537 M
Debt 2019 4 764 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,02
P/E ratio 2020 16,95
EV / Sales 2019 5,63x
EV / Sales 2020 4,97x
Capitalization 80 990 M
NameTitle
Glenn D. Fogel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffery H. Boyd Executive Chairman
David Ian Goulden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy B. Peretsman Independent Director
Jeff E. Epstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC8.62%71 451
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP42.04%21 661
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL34.63%18 787
EXPEDIA GROUP INC15.61%17 287
TRIPADVISOR-13.96%5 931
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 914
