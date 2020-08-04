Log in
Booking.com wants to lay off a quarter of its staff: NRC Handelsblad

08/04/2020 | 06:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the new Booking.com customers site in Tourcoing

Booking Holding Inc., the U.S.-based company that owns travel website Booking.com, wants to layoff one quarter of its 17,000 workers as a result of business lost during the coronavirus pandemic, Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper cited an internal video sent to staff by Chief Executive Glenn Fogel. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)

