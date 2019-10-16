Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Booking Holdings Inc.    BKNG

BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.

(BKNG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook executive confident Libra will win enough financial backers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 03:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Libra logo in illustration picture

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc, whose digital currency project Libra has been abandoned by several high-profile partners including PayPal, Visa and Mastercard, still expects to get 100 banks and financial firms on board once it addresses regulatory concerns, the head of the project said on Wednesday.

"It will take time for us to address all of the regulatory concerns that were raised and it's our duty and our responsibility to come with answers to all of these questions," head of Libra David Marcus told a panel at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conference in Washington.

"I think once we've done this then I think we'll see more banks and traditional financial services firms join the effort," Marcus said, adding it was harder for large, regulated financial firms to "take an active part in this fight right now, given the climate and the pressure."

Facebook's ambitious efforts to establish a global digital currency have suffered severe setbacks in recent days. Other key members to pull out included Stripe, eBay Inc and Booking Holdings Inc . PayPal Holdings Inc said it was leaving earlier this month.

The exodus followed intense scepticism from global policymakers and regulators in the United States and Europe who worry Libra could upend the global financial system, threaten users' privacy and facilitate money laundering.

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard reiterated those concerns on Wednesday, saying at a separate event in Washington that the Libra project "must address a core set of legal and regulatory challenges" before it can go live.

Facebook is left without the backing of any major payments firms for the project, due to launch by June 2020.

Speaking at the IMF event, Marcus said around 1,600 entities globally had initially expressed an interest in joining the project and that Libra should have "no problem" reaching its goal of launching with 100 members.

On Monday, the Libra Association's 21 remaining members forged ahead, holding their inaugural meeting in Geneva and selecting a five-member board.

Marcus said it was now in Libra's hands to run a process to select more members. He added that Libra also needed time to build up its staff to address the regulatory issues, rather than Facebook "carrying that flag."

(Reporting by Michelle Price; editing by David Evans and David Gregorio)

By Michelle Price
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. 0.81% 2032.74 Delayed Quote.17.07%
EBAY INC. 0.23% 38.975 Delayed Quote.38.51%
FACEBOOK 0.22% 189.225 Delayed Quote.44.09%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS -0.64% 102.94 Delayed Quote.23.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
03:49pFacebook executive confident Libra will win enough financial backers
RE
03:46pFacebook executive confident Libra will win enough financial backers
RE
10/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : J&J, Booking, Wirecard, WeWork
10/15DATE NIGHT JUST GOT EASIER : OpenTable Reveals the 50 Best Restaurants for A Dat..
PR
10/15DATING JUST GOT EASIER : Hinge and OpenTable Partner to Help Daters Choose the P..
PU
10/15DATE NIGHT JUST GOT EASIER : OpenTable Reveals the 50 Best Restaurants for A Dat..
AQ
10/14Booking Holdings Drops Out of Facebook's Libra Group -CNBC
DJ
10/14Facebook's Libra in trouble as firms jump ship
RE
10/11BOOKING : com Predicts the Top Travel Trends for 2020
AQ
10/10WHAT A SCREAM : Booking.com Offers Daring Guests an Ultimate Halloween Experienc..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 205 M
EBIT 2019 5 397 M
Net income 2019 4 534 M
Debt 2019 3 595 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,87x
EV / Sales2020 5,28x
Capitalization 85 721 M
Chart BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Booking Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 2 090,03  $
Last Close Price 2 016,39  $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn D. Fogel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffery H. Boyd Chairman
David Ian Goulden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy B. Peretsman Independent Director
James Mathew Guyette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.17.07%85 721
CHINA LNTERNATIONAL TRAVEL SERVICE CORPORATION LIMITED58.32%26 278
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.21.84%23 370
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL12.86%18 159
TRIPADVISOR-27.90%5 417
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 192
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group