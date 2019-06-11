Take in the Great Outdoors This Summer: OpenTable Reveals 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2019

June 11, 2019

Restaurants in California, Florida and Hawaii Receive Most Honors; Winners Span 19 States and Washington, D.C.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the days grow longer and we approach the official start of summer, OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: BKNG) today unveiled the annual 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2019, perfect for outdoor brunches, dinners and everything in between. Those looking to soak up the summer sun can turn to this list for an ideal setting to enjoy an exceptional meal outdoors.

From stunning skyline views at Cecconi's Dumboin Brooklyn, New York, to luscious island scenery at Keoki's Paradisein Koloa, Hawaii to breathtaking rooftop panoramas at Catchin Los Angeles, the complete list features winning restaurants in 19 states and Washington, D.C. Compared to last year's list,California remains the most honored state. This year it has 31 winning restaurants. Florida and Hawaii follow behind again, with 26 and 10 winners, respectively. Other notable states for outdoor dining include Arizona with eight winning restaurants, New York with four and Ohio with three. Also featured this year are Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington, D.C. The 2019 list brings newcomers to the forefront including Colorado, Louisiana and Washington.

"Outdoor dining is synonymous with summer - there's no better way to soak up a city's scenery, be it urban vistas or waterfront views, than with an a fresco table at one of this year's winning restaurants," saidCaroline Potter, OpenTable's Chief Dining Officer. "Diners looking to snag a prime spot can use OpenTable's Seating Options feature to find the perfect place to celebrate the season."

OpenTable's list of the 100Best Al Fresco Restaurants for 2019 is generated solely from diner reviews collected between April 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which "outdoor dining" was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America according to OpenTable diners. The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/us-best-outdoor-restaurants-2019.

100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America

Amara at Paraiso- Miami, Florida

Avra Beverly Hills- Beverly Hills, California

Beach House Restaurant- Kauai Koloa, Hawaii

Beachcomber Café, Crystal Cove- Newport Coast

Bistro Don Giovanni- Napa, California

Bistro Jeanty- Yountville, California

Blue Moon Fish Co.- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Boat House Waterfront Dining- Tiverton, Rhode Island

The Boathouse- Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Boatyard- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Bon Appetit- Dunedin, Florida

Brennan's- New Orleans, Louisiana

Café Monarch- Scottsdale, Arizona

Campfire- Carlsbad, California

Campiello, Naples- Naples, Florida

Carmelo's Italian Ristorante- Punta Gorda, Florida

Carrol's Creek Cafe- Annapolis, Maryland

Catch LA- West Hollywood, California

Cecconi's Dumbo- Brooklyn, New York

Chicago Cut Steakhouse- Chicago, Illinois

Coasterra- San Diego, California

Columbia Restaurant- Multiple Locations

Continental Naples- Naples, Florida

Copley'son Palm Canyon - Palm Springs, California

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill- Longboat Key, Florida

Duke's Beach House Maui- Lahaina, Hawaii

Duke'sLa Jolla - San Diego, California

El Chorro- Paradise Valley, Arizona