Take in the Great Outdoors This Summer: OpenTable Reveals 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2019
June 11, 2019
Restaurants in California, Florida and Hawaii Receive Most Honors; Winners Span 19 States and Washington, D.C.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the days grow longer and we approach the official start of summer, OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: BKNG) today unveiled the annual 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2019, perfect for outdoor brunches, dinners and everything in between. Those looking to soak up the summer sun can turn to this list for an ideal setting to enjoy an exceptional meal outdoors.
From stunning skyline views at Cecconi's Dumboin Brooklyn, New York, to luscious island scenery at Keoki's Paradisein Koloa, Hawaii to breathtaking rooftop panoramas at Catchin Los Angeles, the complete list features winning restaurants in 19 states and Washington, D.C. Compared to last year's list,California remains the most honored state. This year it has 31 winning restaurants. Florida and Hawaii follow behind again, with 26 and 10 winners, respectively. Other notable states for outdoor dining include Arizona with eight winning restaurants, New York with four and Ohio with three. Also featured this year are Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington, D.C. The 2019 list brings newcomers to the forefront including Colorado, Louisiana and Washington.
"Outdoor dining is synonymous with summer - there's no better way to soak up a city's scenery, be it urban vistas or waterfront views, than with an a fresco table at one of this year's winning restaurants," saidCaroline Potter, OpenTable's Chief Dining Officer. "Diners looking to snag a prime spot can use OpenTable's Seating Options feature to find the perfect place to celebrate the season."
OpenTable's list of the 100Best Al Fresco Restaurants for 2019 is generated solely from diner reviews collected between April 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which "outdoor dining" was selected as a special feature.
Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America according to OpenTable diners. The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/us-best-outdoor-restaurants-2019.
100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America
Amara at Paraiso- Miami, Florida
Avra Beverly Hills- Beverly Hills, California
Beach House Restaurant- Kauai Koloa, Hawaii
Beachcomber Café, Crystal Cove- Newport Coast
Bistro Don Giovanni- Napa, California
Bistro Jeanty- Yountville, California
Blue Moon Fish Co.- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Boat House Waterfront Dining- Tiverton, Rhode Island
The Boathouse- Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Boatyard- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Bon Appetit- Dunedin, Florida
Brennan's- New Orleans, Louisiana
Café Monarch- Scottsdale, Arizona
Campfire- Carlsbad, California
Campiello, Naples- Naples, Florida
Carmelo's Italian Ristorante- Punta Gorda, Florida
Carrol's Creek Cafe- Annapolis, Maryland
Catch LA- West Hollywood, California
Cecconi's Dumbo- Brooklyn, New York
Chicago Cut Steakhouse- Chicago, Illinois
Coasterra- San Diego, California
Columbia Restaurant- Multiple Locations
Continental Naples- Naples, Florida
Copley'son Palm Canyon - Palm Springs, California
Dry Dock Waterfront Grill- Longboat Key, Florida
Duke's Beach House Maui- Lahaina, Hawaii
Duke'sLa Jolla - San Diego, California
El Chorro- Paradise Valley, Arizona
El Five- Denver, Colorado
Farm & Table- Albuquerque, New Mexico
Farmer's Table- Boca Raton, Florida
Farmers Fishers Bakers- Washington D.C.
Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens- Corona Del Mar, California Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar- Charleston, South Carolina Fleetwood'sOn Front St.- Lahaina, Hawaii
Foreign Cinema- San Francisco, California
The Front Yard- North Hollywood, California Geoffrey's Restaurant- Malibu, California the girl & the fig- Sonoma, California
The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach- Pensacola, Florida HEXX kitchen + bar- Las Vegas, Nevada
House Without a Key- Honolulu, Hawaii
Hula Grill - Kaanapali- Lahaina, Hawaii
The Ivy- West Hollywood, California
Jake's- Palm Springs, California
JB'sOn The Beach - Deerfield Beach, Florida
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar- Gilbert, Arizona
Keoki's Paradise- Koloa, Hawaii
Kimo's Restaurant Maui- Lahaina, Hawaii
Kyle G's Prime Seafood- Jensen Beach, Florida
L'Albatros- Cleveland, Ohio
La Mar by Gastón Acurio- Miami, Florida
La Quinta Cliffhouse- La Quinta, California
Latitudes on Sunset Key- Key West, Florida
Lavender Bistro- La Quinta, California
Le Diplomate- Washington D.C.
Le Vallauris- Palm Springs, California
Legal Harborside - Floor 1 Restaurant and Market- Boston, Massachusetts
Lindey's- Columbus, Ohio
Lon's at The Hermosa- Paradise Valley, Arizona
Louie Bossi Ristorante- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Mama's Fish House- Paia, Hawaii
Mariposa- Sedona, Arizona
Mediterrano- Naples, Florida
The Mill House- Waikapu, Hawaii
MiraMare- Naples, Florida
Mon Ami Gabi- Las Vegas, Nevada
Monkeypod Kitchen- Multiple Locations
The Mooring Restaurant- Newport, Rhode Island
Ocean Prime- Tampa, Florida
Ocean Terrace - George's at the Cove- San Diego, California Olive & Ivy Restaurant & Marketplace- Scottsdale, Arizona Ophelia's on theBay- Sarasota, Florida
Pacific Coast Grill- Cardiff-By-The-Sea, California
Pacifica Seafood Restaurant- Palm Desert, California
Parc- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Perch LA- Los Angeles, California
Piatti- La Jolla, California
The Pink Door- Seattle, Washington
Poseidon- Del Mar, California
The Prado at Balboa Park- San Diego, California
Preserved Restaurant- St. Augustine, Florida
Prime: An American Kitchen & Bar- Huntington, New York
Rats Restaurant - Grounds for Sculpture- Hamilton, New Jersey Salt Rock Grill- Indian Shores, Florida
Sam's Chowder House- Half Moon Bay, California
Shooters Waterfront- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The Smith, Lincoln Square- New York, New York
Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse- Miami Beach, Florida
Spencer's Restaurant- Palm Springs, California
Sunset Terrace - Omni Grove Park Inn- Asheville, North Carolina Talula's Garden- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Tavern on the Green- New York, New York
Tom Hams Lighthouse- San Diego, California
The Tropicale- Palm Springs, California
True Food Kitchen- Pasadena, California
The Twisted Olive- Green, Ohio
Ulele- Tampa, Florida
Virtu Honest Craft- Scottsdale, Arizona
Wildflower- Tucson, Arizona
About OpenTable:
OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 50,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 120 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to keep guests coming back.
