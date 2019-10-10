What a Scream: Booking.com Offers Daring Guests an Ultimate Halloween Experience at the Addams Family Mansion

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Even though their house is a museum, in honor of the newest animated The Addams Family debuting in theaters on October 11th, Booking.com , the digital travel leader connecting travelers with the widest choice of unique places to stay, is offering guests the chance to book a real life replica of the iconic family's home. Booking.com makes it easier for everyone to experience the world, even the most daring of guests, and this creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky, all together ooky experience is sure to be the ultimate haunted sleepover to thrill-seekers.

The three bedroom, 3,700 square foot, 19th century era townhouse captures all the macabre that has made The Addams Family a fan favorite for decades. Guests will be able to tinker with machines in Pugsley's Room, play with Wednesday's beheaded doll in the living room, and even care for some of Morticia's carnivorous plants. Decorated in true Addams Family fashion, there are vases of just rose stems, and yes, Lurch's famous "you rang" bell. Careful not to get too spooked if Thing appears while exploring the home! The experience comes complete with spooky snacks, a screening of the feature film and more.

Located in historic Clinton Hill Brooklyn, The Addams Family Mansion will be available for $101.10 per night, in honor of the movie's release on October 11th, 2019. Consumers can get a witch's shawl on and a broomstick they can crawl on with bookings beginning on October 28th at 12:00PM EST, with four exclusive overnight stays occurring each night from October 29th until November 1st.

For years, Booking.com has offered more choices of unique places to stay than any other travel company in the world—from national landmarks, caves, train cars, houseboats, tiny homes, castles, even igloos. With 43%* of travelers wanting to stay in an accommodation type they've never experienced before in 2019 and another 43%** finding "thrills and excitement" a major personal motivation, consumer demand for incredible experiences remains strong. The fully decked-out Addams Family home is just one lavish example of the many unforgettable travel experiences customers can enjoy at one of the more than 6 million listings in alternative accommodations listed on Booking.com.

To learn more and book The Addams Family Mansion visit www.booking.com/hotel/us/the-addams-family-mansion.html and for more information on the animated Addams Family feature film visit www.addamsfamily.movie/ .

Note to editors:

*Research commissioned by Booking.com and independently conducted among a sample of 53,492 respondents across 31 markets. In order to participate in this survey, respondents had to be 18 years of age or older, had to have travelled at least once in the past 12 months and be either the primary decision maker or involved in the decision making of their travel. The survey was taken online and took place between October 16 and November 12, 2018.

**Research commissioned by Booking.com and independently conducted among a sample of adults who have taken a trip in the last 12 months/plan to take a trip in the next 12 months. In total 56,727 respondents were surveyed (2000+ from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Germany, Spain, France, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Malaysia, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the US, and 1000+ each from Denmark, Croatia, Sweden, and New Zealand). Respondents completed an online survey in October 2017.

About Booking.com:

Founded in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com has grown from a small Dutch startup to one of the world's leading digital travel companies. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences, a range of transportation options and incredible places to stay - from homes to hotels and much more. As one of the world's largest travel marketplaces for both established brands and entrepreneurs of all sizes, Booking.com enables properties all over the world to reach a global audience and grow their businesses. Booking.com is available in 43 languages and offers more than 28 million total reported accommodation listings, including more than 6.1 million listings alone of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay. No matter where you want to go or what you want to do, Booking.com makes it easy and backs it all up with 24/7 customer support.

About Metro Goldwyn Mayer

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms and interactive ventures and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com .

