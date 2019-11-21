Boom Logistics : AGM Presentation – 22/11/19

Continue to be diligent on any capital expenditure
Upgrading Olympic Dam fleet with new rental assets
Assets relocated to high demand areas and improve utilisations
Growth using flexible rental model
Deliver strong cash flows and maintain solid balance sheet
Further on-market share buy-back and other capital management initiatives over next 12 months
FY20 OUTLOOK
Clear strategy in place to achieve sustainable profitable growth
On track to enter new markets in 2H
Guidance for FY20
Revenue ~ $200m
EBITDA¹ ~ $20m
CAPEX ~ $5m
Free cash flow ~ $13m
Revenue and earnings to be stronger in the second half FY20
Solid pipeline
wind farm projects
growing infrastructure sector
new mining contracts
¹ Not adjusted for new AASB16 accounting standard
Loyal and passionate employees, committed to safety and customers
Formal Business
Annual
General
Meeting
2019
22 November 2019
Item 1
Financial Statements and Reports
17
Item 2
That Mr. Maxwell J. Findlay be re-elected as a Director of the Company
Source: Computershare
Number of Shares
% of all issued Shares
For
174,749,454
Against
10,373,361
Discretionary *
373,555
Abstain
2,348,383
40.39%
2.40%
0.06%
0.54%
* The number of the Chairman's discretionary votes are 274,538.
Note: These figures relate to the proxies lodged 48 hours prior to the meeting.
18
Item 3
The election of Ms. Melanie Allibon as a Director of the Company
Source: Computershare
Number of Shares
% of all issued Shares
For
174,626,742
Against
9,920,073
Discretionary *
373,555
Abstain
2,924,383
40.36%
2.29%
0.09%
0.68%
* The number of the Chairman's discretionary votes are 274,538.
Note: These figures relate to the proxies lodged 48 hours prior to the meeting.
19
Item 4
Adoption of the Remuneration Report
That the Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted
Source: Computershare
Number of Shares
% of all issued Shares
For
172,792,138
Against
12,392,260
Discretionary *
368,821
Abstain
2,291,534
39.94%
2.86%
0.09%
0.53%
* The number of the Chairman's discretionary votes are 269,804.
Note: These figures relate to the proxies lodged 48 hours prior to the meeting.
20
Item 5
Grant of Rights and Options to the MD
That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval be given for the issue of the following Rights and Options to the Managing Director under the
Company's Executive Remuneration Plan on the terms summarised in the Explanatory
Memorandum:
The issue of Rights to the Managing Director up to a maximum value of $180,000 in relation to the FY20 Salary Sacrifice Rights Plan;
b. The issue of Rights to the Managing Director up to a maximum value of $120,000 in relation to the deferred component of the FY20 Short Term Incentive Plan; and
The issue of Options to the Managing Director up to a maximum value of $300,000 in relation to the FY20 Long Term Incentive Plan.
21
Item 5
Grant of Rights and Options to the Managing Director
Source: Computershare
Number of Shares
% of all issued Shares
For
172,772,486
Against
12,551,978
Discretionary *
340,821
Abstain
2,179,468
39.93%
2.90%
0.08%
0.50%
* The number of the Chairman's discretionary votes are 241,804.
Note: These figures relate to the proxies lodged 48 hours prior to the meeting.
22
Disclaimer
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Boom and certain plans and objectives of the management of Boom. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as 'project', 'believe', 'foresee', 'plan', 'expect', 'aim', 'potential', 'goal', 'target', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'may', 'could', 'should', 'will' or similar expressions. All such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, significant uncertainties, assumptions, contingencies and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Boom, which may cause the actual results or performance of Boom to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially include without limitation the following: risks and uncertainties associated with the Australian and global economic environment and capital market conditions, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange and interest rates, competition, Boom's relationships with, and the financial condition of, its suppliers and customers, or legislative changes, or regulatory changes or other changes in the laws which affect Boom's business. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Except as required by law and ASX Listing Rules, Boom undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.
