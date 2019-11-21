Boom Logistics : AGM Presentation – 22/11/19

Log in
11/21/2019 | 09:42pm EST

Annual

General

Meeting

2019

22 November 2019

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

$'m

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Revenue

152.3

150.1

183.1

182.7

$6 million

on-market

Trading EBITDA

11.2

10.6

21.1

20.1

share buy back

as at 30/6/19

Net Debt

49.2

45.1

37.3

36.6*

Strong

Balance Sheet

Net Debt

down to

$36.6m

*after $6m share buy back

DIVERSIFYING REVENUE STREAMS

$200m

$180m

$160m

$140m

$120m

$100m

$80m

$60m

$40m

$20m

$0m

$10m

$13m

$21m

$22m

$9m

$26m

$20m

$34m

$12m

$25m

$26m

$25m

$100m

$81m

$87m

Wind, Energy & Utilities

Telecommunications

Infrastructure

Industrial Maintenance

Labour hire

Mining & Resources

FY17

FY18

FY19

SAFETY FOCUS

TRIFR reduced

Increasing

to 8.6 in FY19,

improvement

focus on safety

on last year

interactions with

customers and

employees

PEOPLE & TRAINING

Certificate IV frontline

Commencedleadership

apprenticeshiptraining

program to build introduced diversity and

skills in Boom

Scope of

Impacted by

contract

reduced from

major weather

48 to 28

delays at

towers

Cattle Hill

wind farm

Coopers Gap

wind farm on

Sales pipeline

schedule with

extra scope of

remains solid

works won

with $415m to

tender over

next 3 years

Rebuilding

relationships

Mining

with mining

maintenance

clients in the

continues to

Hunter Valley

be strong in

Queensland

Restructured

Targeting

management

new growth

and sales

opportunities in

team in WA

the north-west

Strong pipeline over next 3

years in

Growth ininfrastructure Melbourne

with new

750t crane

Travel Tower

Growth

business

in energy

restructured

and 5G

successfully

network

projects

Providing

readi to focus

specialised

labour hire

on external

services

revenue growth

opportunities

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

  • Continue to be diligent on any capital expenditure
  • Upgrading Olympic Dam fleet with new rental assets
  • Assets relocated to high demand areas and improve utilisations
  • Growth using flexible rental model
  • Deliver strong cash flows and maintain solid balance sheet
  • Further on-market share buy-back and other capital management initiatives over next 12 months

FY20 OUTLOOK

  • Clear strategy in place to achieve sustainable profitable growth
  • On track to enter new markets in 2H
  • Guidance for FY20
    • Revenue ~ $200m
    • EBITDA¹ ~ $20m
    • CAPEX ~ $5m
    • Free cash flow ~ $13m
  • Revenue and earnings to be stronger in the second half FY20
  • Solid pipeline
    • wind farm projects
    • growing infrastructure sector
    • new mining contracts

¹ Not adjusted for new AASB16 accounting standard

Loyal and passionate employees, committed to safety and customers

Formal Business

Annual

General

Meeting

2019

22 November 2019

Item 1

  • Financial Statements and Reports

17

Item 2

  • That Mr. Maxwell J. Findlay be re-elected as a Director of the Company

Source: Computershare

Number of Shares

% of all issued Shares

For

174,749,454

Against

10,373,361

Discretionary *

373,555

Abstain

2,348,383

40.39%

2.40%

0.06%

0.54%

* The number of the Chairman's discretionary votes are 274,538.

Note: These figures relate to the proxies lodged 48 hours prior to the meeting.

18

Item 3

  • The election of Ms. Melanie Allibon as a Director of the Company

Source: Computershare

Number of Shares

% of all issued Shares

For

174,626,742

Against

9,920,073

Discretionary *

373,555

Abstain

2,924,383

40.36%

2.29%

0.09%

0.68%

* The number of the Chairman's discretionary votes are 274,538.

Note: These figures relate to the proxies lodged 48 hours prior to the meeting.

19

Item 4

Adoption of the Remuneration Report

  • That the Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted

Source: Computershare

Number of Shares

% of all issued Shares

For

172,792,138

Against

12,392,260

Discretionary *

368,821

Abstain

2,291,534

39.94%

2.86%

0.09%

0.53%

* The number of the Chairman's discretionary votes are 269,804.

Note: These figures relate to the proxies lodged 48 hours prior to the meeting.

20

Item 5

Grant of Rights and Options to the MD

  • That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval be given for the issue of the following Rights and Options to the Managing Director under the
    Company's Executive Remuneration Plan on the terms summarised in the Explanatory
    Memorandum:
    1. The issue of Rights to the Managing Director up to a maximum value of $180,000 in relation to the FY20 Salary Sacrifice Rights Plan;

b. The issue of Rights to the Managing Director up to a maximum value of $120,000 in relation to the deferred component of the FY20 Short Term Incentive Plan; and

  1. The issue of Options to the Managing Director up to a maximum value of $300,000 in relation to the FY20 Long Term Incentive Plan.

21

Item 5

  • Grant of Rights and Options to the Managing Director

Source: Computershare

Number of Shares

% of all issued Shares

For

172,772,486

Against

12,551,978

Discretionary *

340,821

Abstain

2,179,468

39.93%

2.90%

0.08%

0.50%

* The number of the Chairman's discretionary votes are 241,804.

Note: These figures relate to the proxies lodged 48 hours prior to the meeting.

22

Disclaimer

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Boom and certain plans and objectives of the management of Boom. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as 'project', 'believe', 'foresee', 'plan', 'expect', 'aim', 'potential', 'goal', 'target', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'may', 'could', 'should', 'will' or similar expressions. All such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, significant uncertainties, assumptions, contingencies and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Boom, which may cause the actual results or performance of Boom to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially include without limitation the following: risks and uncertainties associated with the Australian and global economic environment and capital market conditions, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange and interest rates, competition, Boom's relationships with, and the financial condition of, its suppliers and customers, or legislative changes, or regulatory changes or other changes in the laws which affect Boom's business. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Except as required by law and ASX Listing Rules, Boom undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX: BOL)

Suite B Level 1, 55 Southbank Boulevard

SOUTHBANK VIC 3006

Telephone +61 3 9207 2500

info@boomlogistics.com.au

www.boomlogistics.com.au

Disclaimer

Boom Logistics Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
