BOOM LOGISTICS LIMITED

BOOM LOGISTICS LIMITED

(BOL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/20
0.145 AUD   +3.57%
Boom Logistics : AGM Results – 22/11/19

11/21/2019 | 09:42pm EST

22 November 2019 ASX code: BOL

Boom Logistics Limited

AGM Results

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir

Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Boom Logistics Limited

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

Yours Faithfully

Malcolm Ross

Company Secretary

ABN 28 095 466 961

Boom Logistics Limited

Suite B Level 1,

55 Southbank Boulevard

Southbank VIC 3006

T +61 3 9207 2500

F +61 3 9207 2400

Boom Logistics Limited

Annual General Meeting

Friday, 22 November 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

2

Re-election of Director - Mr Maxwell J Findlay

Ordinary

3

Election of Director - Ms Melanie J Allibon

Ordinary

4

Adoption of Remuneration Report

Ordinary

5

Grant of Rights & Options to the Managing

Ordinary

Director

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

174,749,454

10,373,361

373,555

2,348,383

174,626,742

9,920,073

373,555

2,924,383

172,792,138

12,392,260

368,821

2,291,534

172,772,486

12,551,978

340,821

2,179,468

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For Against Abstain*

Carried on a show of hands.

Carried on a show of hands.

Carried on a show of hands.

No Strike recorded

Carried on a show of hands.

Resolution

Result

Carried / Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

ABN 28 095 466 961

Boom Logistics Limited

Suite B Level 1,

55 Southbank Boulevard

Southbank VIC 3006

T +61 3 9207 2500

F +61 3 9207 2400

Disclaimer

Boom Logistics Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 02:41:02 UTC
