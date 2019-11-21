Boom Logistics : AGM Results – 22/11/19

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.
Yours Faithfully
Malcolm Ross
Company Secretary
ABN 28 095 466 961
Boom Logistics Limited
Suite B Level 1,
55 Southbank Boulevard
Southbank VIC 3006
T +61 3 9207 2500
F +61 3 9207 2400
Boom Logistics Limited
Annual General Meeting
Friday, 22 November 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Resolution
Resolution
Type
2
Re-election of Director - Mr Maxwell J Findlay
Ordinary
3
Election of Director - Ms Melanie J Allibon
Ordinary
4
Adoption of Remuneration Report
Ordinary
5
Grant of Rights & Options to the Managing
Ordinary
Director
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
Discretion
174,749,454
10,373,361
373,555
2,348,383
174,626,742
9,920,073
373,555
2,924,383
172,792,138
12,392,260
368,821
2,291,534
172,772,486
12,551,978
340,821
2,179,468
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
For Against Abstain*
Carried on a show of hands.
Carried on a show of hands.
Carried on a show of hands.
No Strike recorded
Carried on a show of hands.
Resolution
Result
Carried / Not Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Boom Logistics Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 02:41:02 UTC