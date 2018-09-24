Log in
Boom Logistics : Appendix 3X – 24/09/18

09/24/2018 | 03:29am EDT

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

9Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity BOOM LOGISTICS LIMITED

ABN

28 095 466 961

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Tony Theodore Spassopoulos

Date of appointment

20 September 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Tony Spassopoulos - 434,769 Rights

Tony Spassopoulos - 4,911,894 Options

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Spaz Pty Ltd

Boom Logistics Employee Share Plan Pty Ltd (Employee Share Trust)

Number & class of Securities

1,081,565 Ordinary Shares

916,084 Ordinary Share Units

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Boom Logistics Limited published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 07:28:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
