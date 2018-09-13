Boom Logistics : Appendix 3Y – 13/09/18

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Name of entity

Boom Logistics Limited

ABN

28 095 466 961

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Brenden Clive Mitchell Date of last notice 26 February 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of direct/indirect interest (including registered holder) The issue on 17 August 2018 of 490,958 Rights to Mr Mitchell by the Company pursuant to the Executive Remuneration Plan - Salary Sacrifice Offer approved at the Annual General Meeting on 23 November 2017 subject to a 12 month exercise restriction. Date of change 17 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change Alitom P/L (Mitchell Family Superannuation Fund) - 1,328,683 Ord Shares Alitom P/L (The Kestrel Family trust) - 500,000 Ord Shares Kerry E. Mitchell - 310,683 Ord Shares Brenden Clive Mitchell - 917,869 Ord Shares Boom Logistics Employee Share Plan Pty Ltd (Employee Share Trust)- 2,182,435 Ord Share Units Brenden Clive Mitchell - 2,045,013 Rights Brenden Clive Mitchell - 11,089,286 Options Class Rights Number acquired 490,958 Rights Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration 490,958 Rights issued under the Executive Remuneration Plan - Salary Sacrifice Offer. No additional consideration is payable. No. of securities held after change Alitom P/L (Mitchell Family Superannuation Fund) - 1,328,683 Ord Shares Alitom P/L (The Kestrel Family trust) - 500,000 Ord Shares Kerry E. Mitchell - 310,683 Ord Shares Brenden Clive Mitchell - 917,869 Ord Shares Boom Logistics Employee Share Plan Pty Ltd (Employee Share Trust)- 2,182,435 Ord Share Units Brenden Clive Mitchell - 2,535,971 Rights Brenden Clive Mitchell - 11,089,286 Options Nature of change The issue of 490,958 Rights on 17 August 2018 to Mr Mitchell by the Company pursuant to the Executive Remuneration Plan - Salary Sacrifice Offer approved at the Annual General Meeting on 23 November 2017 subject to a 12 month exercise restriction.

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.