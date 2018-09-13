Log in
BOOM LOGISTICS LIMITED (BOL)
Boom Logistics : Appendix 3Y – 13/09/18

09/13/2018 | 02:43am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

Boom Logistics Limited

ABN

28 095 466 961

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Brenden Clive Mitchell

Date of last notice

26 February 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of direct/indirect interest (including registered holder)

The issue on 17 August 2018 of 490,958 Rights to Mr Mitchell by the Company pursuant to the Executive Remuneration Plan - Salary Sacrifice Offer approved at the Annual General Meeting on 23 November 2017 subject to a 12 month exercise restriction.

Date of change

17 August 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Alitom P/L (Mitchell Family Superannuation Fund) - 1,328,683 Ord Shares

Alitom P/L (The Kestrel Family trust) - 500,000 Ord Shares

Kerry E. Mitchell - 310,683 Ord Shares

Brenden Clive Mitchell - 917,869 Ord Shares

Boom Logistics Employee Share Plan Pty Ltd (Employee Share Trust)- 2,182,435 Ord Share Units

Brenden Clive Mitchell - 2,045,013 Rights

Brenden Clive Mitchell - 11,089,286 Options

Class

Rights

Number acquired

490,958 Rights

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

490,958 Rights issued under the Executive Remuneration Plan - Salary Sacrifice Offer. No additional consideration is payable.

No. of securities held after change

Alitom P/L (Mitchell Family Superannuation Fund) - 1,328,683 Ord Shares

Alitom P/L (The Kestrel Family trust) - 500,000 Ord Shares

Kerry E. Mitchell - 310,683 Ord Shares

Brenden Clive Mitchell - 917,869 Ord Shares

Boom Logistics Employee Share Plan Pty Ltd (Employee Share Trust)- 2,182,435 Ord Share Units

Brenden Clive Mitchell - 2,535,971 Rights

Brenden Clive Mitchell - 11,089,286 Options

Nature of change

The issue of 490,958 Rights on 17 August 2018 to Mr Mitchell by the Company pursuant to the Executive Remuneration Plan - Salary Sacrifice Offer approved at the Annual General Meeting on 23 November 2017 subject to a 12 month exercise restriction.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Disclaimer

Boom Logistics Limited published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 00:42:01 UTC
