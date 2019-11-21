Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/20
0.145 AUD   +3.57%
Boom Logistics : Changes relating to buy-back – Appendix 3D – 22/11/19

11/21/2019

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

(except minimum holding buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendix 7B. Amended 13/3/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

Boom Logistics Limited

28 095 466 961

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

1

Date that an Appendix 3C or the

21 November 2018

last Appendix 3D was given to

ASX

Information about the change

Complete each item for which there has been a change and items 9 and 10.

Column 1

Column 2

(Details announced to

(Details of change to

market in Appendix 3C

buy-back proposals)

or last Appendix 3D)

On-marketbuy-back

  1. Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf
  2. Deleted 30/9/2001.
  3. If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - that number

Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage. The reference to a maximum number is to the total number including shares/units already bought back and shares/units remaining to be bought back. If the total has not changed, the item does not need to be completed.

Petra Capital Pty Ltd

No change.

Up

to

a

maximum

Up to

a maximum

number

of

46

million

number of 88 million

shares.

shares

(including

shares

already bought

back).

The

Company

reserves

The Company reserves

the right to suspend or

the right to suspend or

terminate the

buyback

terminate the buyback

at any time.

at any time.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3D Page 1

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

5 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the number remaining to be bought back

6 If the company/trust intends to buy-back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention

7 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions

Column 1

Column 2

(Details announced to

(Details of change to

market in Appendix 3C

buy-back proposals)

or last Appendix 3D)

Up

to

a

maximum

Up

to

a

maximum

number

of

1,201,786

number

of

42 million

shares.

shares.

Refer

Appendix

3E

dated

19

November

2019

for

details

of

shares

which

may

still

be bought back.

The Company intends to

Up

to

5

December

buyback shares

in

the

2020

(inclusive)

or

period 6 December 2018

earlier if the maximum

to 5

December

2019

number

of

shares

in

(inclusive)

or

earlier if

item 4 above is bought

the maximum number of

back prior to that date.

shares in item 4 above is

bought back prior to that

The Company reserves

date.

the right to suspend or

terminate the buyback

The

Company reserves

at any time

the right to suspend or

terminate

the

buyback

at any time.

Not applicable

Not applicable

All buy-backs

8

Any other change

Not applicable

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3D Page 2

11/01/2010

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

9

Reason for change

Increase the potential size and extend the end date

of the on-market buyback within the 10/12 limit.

10 Any other information material to a None. shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: ....22/11/19..........

(Director/Company secretary)

Print name:

.......Malcolm Ross..............................

== == == == ==

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3D Page 3

Disclaimer

Boom Logistics Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 02:41:02 UTC
