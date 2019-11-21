Boom Logistics : Changes relating to buy-back – Appendix 3D – 22/11/19

Appendix 3D
Changes relating to buy-back
Rule 3.8A
Appendix 3D
Changes relating to buy-back
(except minimum holding buy-back)
|
Name of entity
|
|
ABN/ARSN
|
|
|
|
Boom Logistics Limited
|
|
28 095 466 961
|
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
|
1
|
Date that an Appendix 3C or the
|
21 November 2018
|
|
last Appendix 3D was given to
|
|
|
ASX
|
|
|
|
Information about the change
|
Column 1
|
Column 2
|
(Details announced to
|
(Details of change to
|
market in Appendix 3C
|
buy-back proposals)
|
or last Appendix 3D)
|
On-marketbuy-back
-
Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf
-
Deleted 30/9/2001.
-
If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - that number
|
Petra Capital Pty Ltd
|
No change.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Up
|
to
|
a
|
maximum
|
Up to
|
a maximum
|
number
|
of
|
46
|
million
|
number of 88 million
|
shares.
|
|
|
|
shares
|
(including
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
already bought
|
|
|
|
|
|
back).
|
|
The
|
Company
|
reserves
|
The Company reserves
|
the right to suspend or
|
the right to suspend or
|
terminate the
|
buyback
|
terminate the buyback
|
at any time.
|
|
|
at any time.
-
Appendix 3D
Changes relating to buy-back
5 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the number remaining to be bought back
6 If the company/trust intends to buy-back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention
7 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions
|
Column 1
|
|
|
|
Column 2
|
|
(Details announced to
|
(Details of change to
|
|
market in Appendix 3C
|
buy-back proposals)
|
|
or last Appendix 3D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Up
|
to
|
a
|
maximum
|
Up
|
to
|
a
|
maximum
|
number
|
of
|
1,201,786
|
number
|
of
|
42 million
|
shares.
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares.
|
|
|
|
Refer
|
Appendix
|
3E
|
|
|
|
|
|
dated
|
19
|
November
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
for
|
details
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
which
|
may
|
still
|
|
|
|
|
|
be bought back.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company intends to
|
Up
|
to
|
5
|
December
|
buyback shares
|
in
|
the
|
2020
|
|
(inclusive)
|
or
|
period 6 December 2018
|
earlier if the maximum
|
to 5
|
December
|
2019
|
number
|
of
|
shares
|
in
|
(inclusive)
|
or
|
earlier if
|
item 4 above is bought
|
the maximum number of
|
back prior to that date.
|
shares in item 4 above is
|
|
|
|
|
|
bought back prior to that
|
The Company reserves
|
date.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the right to suspend or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
terminate the buyback
|
The
|
Company reserves
|
at any time
|
|
|
the right to suspend or
|
|
|
|
|
|
terminate
|
the
|
buyback
|
|
|
|
|
|
at any time.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All buy-backs
|
8
|
Any other change
|
Not applicable
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
|
Appendix 3D
Changes relating to buy-back
|
9
|
Reason for change
|
Increase the potential size and extend the end date
|
|
|
of the on-market buyback within the 10/12 limit.
|
|
|
10 Any other information material to a None. shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
-
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
-
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
|
Sign here:
|
............................................................ Date: ....22/11/19..........
|
|
(Director/Company secretary)
|
Print name:
|
.......Malcolm Ross..............................
|
|
== == == == ==
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3D Page 3
