Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. : Announces the Promotion of Greg Hackman to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

08/14/2020 | 01:43pm EDT

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) has announced the promotion of Greg Hackman to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Along with this additional role, Greg will continue in the role of Chief Financial Officer.

“Mr. Hackman joined Boot Barn as Chief Financial Officer in 2015 and has been instrumental in Boot Barn’s growth during the past five years. Greg’s extensive retail industry experience and financial expertise have helped Boot Barn through a tremendous period of growth,” said Jim Conroy, Chief Executive Officer of Boot Barn. “Greg has built a world-class finance team and this promotion recognizes the contributions he has made across several additional functional areas. I know I can speak for the entire senior team in expressing our gratitude for the strength of his partnership and team orientation.”

“I appreciate this opportunity to take on new responsibilities at Boot Barn,” said Hackman. “I look forward to contributing further to the development of the Company in the coming years.”

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 265 stores in 36 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit www.bootbarn.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 815 M - -
Net income 2021 31,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 726 M 726 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 150
Free-Float 99,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
James Grant Conroy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter M. Starrett Chairman
Gregory V. Hackman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gregory M. Bettinelli Independent Director
Brenda I. Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.-43.52%726
ABC-MART, INC.-22.31%4 463
CCC S.A.-45.60%883
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.-56.04%499
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.-28.54%376
CALERES, INC.-68.97%286
