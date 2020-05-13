Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.    BOOT

BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.

(BOOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results on May 20, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced that the company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended March 28, 2020, after the market close on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Management will host a conference call that afternoon (May 20, 2020) at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 451-6152 at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at http://investor.bootbarn.com. Please visit the website and select the “Events and Presentations” link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until June 20, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13703850. Please note participants must enter the conference identification number in order to access the replay.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. Boot Barn now operates 259 stores in 35 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.
04:11pBOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results..
BU
04/09BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Even..
AQ
02/04BOOT BARN : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04BOOT BARN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/04BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
02/04BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Re..
BU
01/28BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC. : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results on F..
BU
01/10BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
01/10BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
01/10BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Results Beating S..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 853 M
EBIT 2020 77,5 M
Net income 2020 49,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,67x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,67x
Capitalization 569 M
Chart BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 20,55  $
Last Close Price 19,76  $
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 3,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Grant Conroy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter M. Starrett Chairman
Gregory V. Hackman CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Gregory M. Bettinelli Independent Director
Brenda I. Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.-55.63%569
ABC-MART, INC.0.85%4 578
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED-5.60%415
CCC S.A.-0.54%395
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.-66.90%375
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.-42.78%301
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group