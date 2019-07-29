Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation    BAH

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION

(BAH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Booz Allen Hamilton : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 06:46am EDT

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), the parent company of management and technology consulting and engineering services firm Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., today announced preliminary results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005110/en/

Booz Allen’s press release is available at:

www.boozallen.com/media

investors.boozallen.com

Booz Allen Hamilton will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT on Monday, July 29, 2019, to discuss the financial results for its First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 (ending June 30, 2019).

Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the call by dialing (877) 375-9141; International: (253) 237-1151, using the passcode 1077128. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the investor relations section of the Booz Allen Hamilton web site at investors.boozallen.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at investors.boozallen.com beginning at 11 a.m. EDT on July 29, 2019, and continuing for 30 days.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, business, government, and military leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by the most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder to shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs nearly 26,400 people globally, and had revenue of $6.70 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

BAHPR-FI


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDIN
06:57aBOOZ ALLEN : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:57aBOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
06:50aBOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
06:46aBOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
07/26BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security H..
AQ
06/25BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : strengthens its senior leadership team in the MENA Region
AQ
06/18BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 20..
BU
06/13BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORAT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/04BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : Receives CMMI Maturity Level 5 Services Rating, Successful..
BU
05/28BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 221 M
EBIT 2020 654 M
Net income 2020 418 M
Debt 2020 1 591 M
Yield 2020 1,35%
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,56x
EV / Sales2021 1,46x
Capitalization 9 692 M
Chart BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 67,00  $
Last Close Price 69,20  $
Spread / Highest target 5,49%
Spread / Average Target -3,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Horacio D. Rozanski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph W. Shrader Chairman
Lloyd W. Howell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joseph W. Mahaffee Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Peter J. Clare Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION53.54%9 692
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION33.16%134 202
ACCENTURE39.66%125 472
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.41%114 859
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING29.08%73 671
VMWARE, INC.30.03%72 966
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group