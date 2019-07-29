Booz Allen Hamilton : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), the parent company of management and technology consulting and engineering services firm Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., today announced preliminary results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2020.

Booz Allen Hamilton will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT on Monday, July 29, 2019, to discuss the financial results for its First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 (ending June 30, 2019).

Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the call by dialing (877) 375-9141; International: (253) 237-1151, using the passcode 1077128. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the investor relations section of the Booz Allen Hamilton web site at investors.boozallen.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at investors.boozallen.com beginning at 11 a.m. EDT on July 29, 2019, and continuing for 30 days.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, business, government, and military leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by the most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder to shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs nearly 26,400 people globally, and had revenue of $6.70 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

