Booz Allen Hamilton : Names John Noh as VP of Corporate Development

12/22/2018 | 06:20am CET

McLean, VA -Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today that John Noh, an experienced corporate development and M&A leader, has joined Booz Allen as Vice President of Corporate Development, where he will lead execution of the company's inorganic growth plans and alternative investment and partnership efforts.

'For some time, we have enhanced our technical capabilities through strategic 'tuck-in' acquisitions that have contributed to our outsized market growth and further strengthened our ability to serve clients,' said Executive Vice President Matt Calderone. 'John Noh brings a range of experience that will help us continue to better execute this strategy.'

Mr. Noh is an experienced corporate development and M&A leader, having led multiple acquisitions and divestitures while working on various capital markets activities at CACI and Cubic Corporation. He has also represented clients on buy-side and sell-side engagements as an investment banker at Houlihan Lokey, Jones Lang LaSalle, and Bank of America, and before that served in the U.S. Army as an Apache and Kiowa aviator.

Mr. Noh holds an MBA in finance and accounting from The University of Chicago and a BS in electrical engineering from the United States Military Academy.

Disclaimer

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2018 05:19:06 UTC
