Booz Allen Hamilton : Picked to Support DoD Weapons and Technology Research

08/23/2018 | 07:42pm CEST

August 23, 2018

McLean, Va. - As the principal division for acquisition and general management for the Department of Defense, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics (USD(AT&L)) serves to study, analyze, provide advice, research and develop defense systems related to scientific and technical information (STI) through the application of knowledge. To enhance the U.S. government's ability to mitigate emerging threats, USD (AT&L) has selected Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) as the recipient of a 4-year, $45.8M task order in January to conduct research regarding risk-reduction of weapon systems and defense technologies. Specific weapons research areas include weapons life cycle management, information management threat assessment, survivability and vulnerability, consequence of reaction, and engineering assessment.

'Our team has a proven history of embracing and solving OUSD(AT&L)/TWS's most difficult challenges,' said Eric Rickard, Vice President at Booz Allen. 'In this instance we fused Booz Allen's commercial and military industry best practices with our knowledge of OUSD(AT&L)/TWS operations to demonstrate a superior capabilities for the Joint Community and the DoD. This award affirms Booz Allen's enduring program management, engineering, acquisition, logistics, data analysis, strategic planning, research and development partnership the DoD.'

The Booz Allen team will provide an extensive range of skills, including strategic planning, technical analysis, engineering, logistics, acquisition documentation, test planning, reporting, and program management to support the USD(AT&L)'s mission.

Read more about Booz Allen's expertise in applying innovative digital solutions to support the Department of Defense, here.

