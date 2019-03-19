Booz Allen Hamilton : Receives Award from NVIDIA

SAN JOSE, CA-March 19, 2019-Artificial Intelligence (AI) has wide-ranging applications across government and is increasingly seen as a strategic priority for federal agencies. Booz Allen Hamilton-a leading provider of machine learning services to the U.S. Federal Government-helps organizations design and implement strategic and ethical uses of AI. Today, Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) was recognized with the Americas 2018 NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN)Consulting Partner of the Year Award. For the second year in a row, Booz Allen Hamilton was presented with this award at the NPN Reception and Awards Ceremony held during the 2019 NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference (GTC).



The NVIDIA Partner Network honored Booz Allen Hamilton for continuing to grow awareness around graphics processing unit (GPU) in the artificial intelligence (AI) market through their leadership, co-marketing, and key strategic wins.

'We are quickly moving from artificial intelligence breakthroughs to AI implementations that are accelerating the adoption of this critical technology across the private sector, Federal Government, and at the tactical edge,' said Dr. Josh Sullivan, a Booz Allen senior vice president and leader of the firm's analytics and AI practice. 'Our work with NVIDIA empowers clients to tackle data analysis at a scale out of reach for traditional computing solutions. In turn, new insights are driving operational efficiencies and other real results for our clients, delivering the long-promised benefits of AI today.'

'There has been no technology transformation which offers as much value to the Federal Government as AI,' said Anthony Robbins, vice president, North America Public Sector at NVIDIA. 'Partners like Booz Allen Hamilton, who have been serving this market for more than 100 years, are critical to both the adoption and implementation of AI.'

The NVIDIA Partner Network hosts an annual awards ceremony during GTC in Silicon Valley honoring its top North American partners that have shown growth in their GPU business through their leadership and investments they have made throughout the year.

To learn more about Booz Allen's work in artificial intelligence, visit BoozAllen.com/AI.